Super Mario Bros. First Came Out 35 Years Ago Today

It has officially been 35 years since the first ever Super Mario adventure was released in Japan, and it’s hard to believe what an incredible journey he has been on ever since.

Super Mario Bros. was released in Japan on September 13, 1985, and saw Mario and Luigi run and jump through caves and castles, down pipes and across platforms to face off against Bowser and rescue Princess Peach.

And it was so popular among gamers, that Nintendo decided to release Super Mario Bros. 2 less than a year later, on June 3, 1986.

Subsequent years saw Nintendo release Super Mario Land, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, Super Mario Land 2, Super Mario Kart and Super Mario All Stars all within a decade of the first official release.

It’s likely that Nintendo had no idea the Super Mario brand would go on to be so successful among generation after generation of gamers, and still be such a huge hit all these years later.

Celebrating the anniversary, Nintendo of Europe took to Twitter to share a video of Mario Bros. through the years, while asking gamers what their favourite memories are from Mario’s many adventures.

‘35 years of Strife and Bowser is still able to kidnap Peach any time he pleases, this has got to stop,’ one fan joked, adding, ‘oh wait, we wouldn’t have any more sequels then!’

Another Mario fan tweeted: ‘One of my favourite Mario moments was completing Super Mario Bros. 3. It was a big thing for a kid like me!’

Here’s to many more generations making Mario memories.