Super Mario Game Sold At Auction Becomes Most Expensive Video Game Ever

A copy of Super Mario Bros. has become the most expensive video game ever after selling at auction for more than $100,000.

Now, I’m a fan of Mario, and I’m not one to turn down a game of Mario Kart, but I’d be in a lot of debt just after buying the console, game and enough controllers to ensure there’s some real competition to take on.

The thought of spending another hundred thousand dollars just to get my hands on a game that I’d probably never play is completely baffling to me, but that’s probably why I’m not the owner of a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. from 1985.

The coveted game sold following a total of 29 bids during a public auction of vintage comics and art yesterday, July 10, held by Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas.

The winning bidder eventually secured the game for a grand total of $114,000. The bid beat the previous record holder – another mint copy of Super Mario Bros. which sold in February 2019 for $100,150 – to make the game the most expensive ever.

The reason why the game sold for so much is because it’s the highest-graded sealed Super Mario Bros. game cartridge ever offered at public auction, with a rating of 9.4 out of 10. It even retained its original cardboard hangtab, a quality that collectors consider to make it vintage, EuroGamer reports.

Most expensive video game ever

Heritage Auctions said:

It was part of one of the short production runs of the game packaged in boxes with a cardboard hangtab underneath the plastic, an indication that it was part of one of the first variants produced after Nintendo started using shrink-wrap to seal the games rather than stickers.

The winning bidder chose to remain anonymous, so the most expensive game ever now lies in the hands of a mystery gamer. Hopefully they’ll treat it with the respect it deserves!