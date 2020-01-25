Super Nintendo World Confirmed For Universal Orlando’s New Theme Park

Nintendo Nintendo

Mamma mia! Universal Orlando is about to get even more full of fun, with your favourite Nintendo characters due to populate a fourth thrilling theme park location.

Advert

After months of keeping hush-hush, Universal Orlando have confirmed a new park is on the way; bringing visitors a taste of ‘Nintendo’s most iconic locations and experiences’,

Comcast executives have announced this ‘fourth gate’ based on Nintendo characters will open its Orlando doors in 2023, based at a 750-acre (304-hectare) site just a few short miles away from the current Universal Orlando property.

Inspiration behind Super Mario has died. Nintendo

As reported by USA Today, this park is part of a wider expansion which will see the Orlando resort double in size.

Advert

The first Nintendo park will debut this year in Osaka, Japan before openings in California and Orlando. A Singapore location is also anticipated to be on the (Pokémon) cards.

Senior vice president and chief creative officer at Universal Creative, Thierry Coup, has made the following statement:

You’re not just playing the game; you’re living the game, you’re living the adventure. Nintendo’s most iconic locations and experiences will be brought to life, including Mushroom Kingdom, Peach’s Castle, an incredible Mario Kart ride, Bowser’s Castle – and more.

Mario Nintendo

Thanks to this new park, over 14,000 workers will be hired, adding to Universal Orlando’s existing 25,000-strong labour force. They will reportedly receive a starting minimum wage of $15 per hour.

In addition, it’s believed this new attraction will draw millions more visitors to the resort, following in the magical, money making footsteps of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.