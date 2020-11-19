Tens Of Thousands Already Queueing Online To Get Hands On PS5 Sony

Tens of thousands of gamers are already queuing up online to get their hands on the eagerly awaited PlayStation 5.

BBC Radio 3 presenter Chris Berrow shared screenshots of the virtual queue for the Curry’s PC World website which, had it been a physical line, would have been snaking through the streets.

Advert 10

Berrow initially shared a screengrab showing more than 45,000 people waiting their turn. However, this quickly jumped up again and – just before 8.40am this morning, November 19 – 92,000 individuals could be seen queuing up. Those who exit the queue have been warned that they will lose their position in line.

PlayStation @DJChrisBerrow/Twitter

The excitement surrounding the launch of the new console is palpable, however a fair bit of patience will of course be needed, and gamers will need to keep reminding themselves – again and again – that good things come to those who wait.

One dedicated gamer tweeted, shortly after 9.00am, that they were ‘stuck in a queue of 194,000’ while another joked that they were ‘feeling lucky’ at a relatively near-to-the-front 18,000th in the queue.

Advert 10

A third person remarked:

This search for a PS5, with all the queues and the website crashes it’s reminding me of the pain of not getting a Glastonbury ticket.

Advert 10

UNILAD is currently offering readers the chance to bag their very own PS5, without any queueing or impatient watch checking required whatsoever.

In order to be in with a shot at winning, all you need to do is tell us your very best excuse for cancelling plans to play PS5.

Advert 10

If you’re feeling lucky today, you can enter our competition here.

Advert 10