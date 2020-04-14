Terrifying Model Of What Avid Gamers Could Look Like In 20 Years Criticised By Gamers

Doing nothing else besides playing video games would obviously be damaging to your health, so I don’t really get what this study is trying to say. If I did nothing all day but sit in my garden and do chin-ups I’d be dead within the month, so where’s the study on that?

I think the whole thing is absolute bollocks. As far as I can see, they’ve based this model on a bunch of conditions that one COULD develop if they did nothing else besides sit there and play video games all day which, fine, but the chances of even the most “addicted” gamer looking like this are slim. I’ll be really interested to see the medical opinion you get, but I haven’t seen a single medical professional back this “study” yet.