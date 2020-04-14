Terrifying Model Of What Avid Gamers Could Look Like In 20 Years Criticised By Gamers
Following a study demonstrating what a supposed ‘future gamer’ could look like, current video game players have hit back, dubbing it a load of ‘bollocks’.
Michael the dummy was created by researchers at OnlineCasino.ca and, thanks to an array of unhealthy habits simulated by years of gaming, Michael was left looking pretty hideous.
However, gamers have now hit back, saying not all avid gaming fans will end up like this, and that Michael is clearly an unrealistic and extreme prediction.
Introducing Michael on its website last week, OnlineCasino.ca’s statement read:
From sleep deprivation and dehydration, to lack of vitamin D, digital eye strain and ‘PlayStation thumb’ – these are just some of the physical implications of spending hours online, in a gaming chair, away from sunlight and physical activity. So how serious is this?
We reveal Michael, the future gamer of 2040.
One person who thinks the study is a load of rubbish is Ewan from Nottingham. Ewan, who spends around 15-20 hours online a week, argued the point that this representation of a gamer is a ‘dated and tired stereotype’ and lots of people play online games these days in different ways; from Nintendo Switch to Xbox.
Speaking to UNILAD, he said:
Doing nothing else besides playing video games would obviously be damaging to your health, so I don’t really get what this study is trying to say. If I did nothing all day but sit in my garden and do chin-ups I’d be dead within the month, so where’s the study on that?
I think the whole thing is absolute bollocks. As far as I can see, they’ve based this model on a bunch of conditions that one COULD develop if they did nothing else besides sit there and play video games all day which, fine, but the chances of even the most “addicted” gamer looking like this are slim. I’ll be really interested to see the medical opinion you get, but I haven’t seen a single medical professional back this “study” yet.
Well, Ewan will be pleased to know we have in fact asked a medical professional their opinion, and they also think the study is a bit far-fetched. As NHS GP Dr Samar Mahmood, said, the study was ‘very extreme’.
Some of the symptoms Michael the dummy boasted ranged from bad posture, ‘trigger finger’, stress-induced eczema, to obesity and varicose veins – all things no one is exactly rushing to acquire.
Dr Mahmood told UNILAD:
The illustration is obviously stereotypical and very extreme, with the dummy representing every (visible) health consequence that could arise from a gaming addiction. In reality, most gamers wouldn’t get all of these problems in the same way that most smokers, for example, won’t get all of the possible complications of smoking.
However, any or all of the health problems depicted here can be associated with a sedentary lifestyle – including that of a gaming addict. Rather than focus on the ‘shock factor’ of the actual appearance, the important thing is to focus on the take home message: a sedentary lifestyle, particularly one spent indoors, can lead to multiple physical and mental health problems.
Josh from Manchester, who typically plays around ten hours a week online, also agreed that the study isn’t very accurate.
Speaking to UNILAD, Josh said:
The study does seem a bit like bullshit to me because, if you think about it, most people work on their computers longer than an average gamer will be online and they’re not being predicted to look like that.
People who enjoy games do actually go out and socialise – we don’t all just sit in a dark room staring at a screen.
Dr Mahmood advised on how to enjoy gaming safely without it affecting your physical and mental heath, suggesting the following tips:
– Maintain a good posture and avoid prolonged periods of sitting down – this will prevent neck, shoulder and back pain
– Balance indoor activity with outdoor activity. The fresh air of even a short walk (regularly) can be beneficial for mental health
– Get an eye test at least once a year, particularly if you’re a gamer. Prolonged time spent at a computer/electronic device can cause eye strain, headaches and blurred vision
– Ensure a healthy diet, and in particular avoid snacking on unhealthy food while pursuing a physically inactive hobby such as gaming
Dr Mahmood added: ‘The bottom line is, as with any aspect of life, we should avoid excess and do things only in moderation – this includes gaming.’ And he’s not wrong.
Safe gaming, everyone.
