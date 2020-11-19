The Best PS4 Games To Play On PlayStation 5

The Best PS4 Games To Play On PS5 Sony Interactive Entertainment

The PlayStation 5 is here. But hey, don’t trade in those PS4 games just yet.

Under Sony’s banner, a new generation of gaming has generally meant saying goodbye to your earlier titles. Sure, some models of the PS3 allowed for PS2 and PS1 backwards compatibility, but it’s never been a major priority for the company.

Advert 10

However, the PS5 represents progress; not just for its launch titles, but your old games too. If you were considering trading them in, you may want to reconsider.

Ghost of Tsushima Sony Interactive Entertainment

First of all, there’s a special treat for PS Plus subscribers. As well as this month’s free games – Bugsnax for PS5, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition – there’s the PS Plus Collection, ‘a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation’.

From launch, subscribers will be able to log on and download any of the following games for free and play them on their PS5. This collection is exclusive to PS5 owners.

Advert 10

The full list of titles available are: God of War; The Last of Us: Remastered; Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End; Battlefield 1; Monster Hunter World; Fallout 4; Final Fantasy XV; The Last Guardian; Ratchet and Clank; Infamous: Second Son; Days Gone; Bloodborne; Detroit: Become Human; Batman: Arkham Knight; Mortal Kombat X; Persona 5; Until Dawn; and Resident Evil: Biohazard.

Then, there’s the small matter of Game Boost, set to make your PS4 games look even better on your new console with 60fps.

Advert 10

Select PS4 titles will see increased loading speeds on the PS5 console, and will also leverage Game Boost, offering improved or more stable frame rates. Some titles with unlocked frame rates or dynamic resolution up to 4K may see higher fidelity.

While there’s only been a few games confirmed to explicitly take advantage of Game Boost – particularly Days Gone and Ghost of Tsushima, almost ambassadors for backwards compatibility on PS5 – a handy Reddit thread informed us of games that have unlocked frame rates and dynamic resolution (without patches). From launch day, all of these games should look better.

The list includes: ABZU; Anthem; Assassin’s Creed: Unity; Battlefield 1; Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition; Borderlands 3; Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin; Dark Souls 3; Dark Souls Remastered; DOOM (2016); DOOM Eternal; F1 2018/2019; Final Fantasy XIV; Final Fantasy XV; Fortnite; God of War; Hitman 1/2; inFAMOUS: Second Son; and Injustice 2.

Advert 10

God of War Sony Interactive Entertainment

It continues: Killzone: Shadow Fall; Kingdom Hearts 3; Little Nightmares; Monster Hunter: World; Nex Machina; No Man’s Sky; Resident Evil 2/3; Rez Infinite; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Saints Row 3; Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice; Shadow of the Colossus; Shadow of the Tomb Raider; Steep; The Witness; Thumper; Trackmania Turbo; Victor Vran: Overkill Edition; Wipeout Omega Collection; and Wolfenstein II.

There’s also a few titles receiving free PS4-to-PS5 upgrades, such as: Control (if you bought the Ultimate Edition); Dead by Daylight; Destiny 2; For Honor; Maneater; Marvel’s Avengers; Mortal Kombat 11; Nioh 2; Rainbow Six Siege; and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.