The Best PS4 Games To Play On PlayStation 5

by : Cameron Frew on : 19 Nov 2020 10:00
The Best PS4 Games To Play On PS5

The PlayStation 5 is here. But hey, don’t trade in those PS4 games just yet.

Under Sony’s banner, a new generation of gaming has generally meant saying goodbye to your earlier titles. Sure, some models of the PS3 allowed for PS2 and PS1 backwards compatibility, but it’s never been a major priority for the company.

However, the PS5 represents progress; not just for its launch titles, but your old games too. If you were considering trading them in, you may want to reconsider.

Ghost of Tsushima

First of all, there’s a special treat for PS Plus subscribers. As well as this month’s free games – Bugsnax for PS5, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition – there’s the PS Plus Collection, ‘a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation’.

From launch, subscribers will be able to log on and download any of the following games for free and play them on their PS5. This collection is exclusive to PS5 owners.

The full list of titles available are: God of WarThe Last of Us: RemasteredUncharted 4: A Thief’s EndBattlefield 1Monster Hunter WorldFallout 4Final Fantasy XVThe Last GuardianRatchet and ClankInfamous: Second SonDays GoneBloodborneDetroit: Become HumanBatman: Arkham KnightMortal Kombat XPersona 5Until Dawn; and Resident Evil: Biohazard.

Then, there’s the small matter of Game Boost, set to make your PS4 games look even better on your new console with 60fps.

As the PlayStation.Blog explains:

Select PS4 titles will see increased loading speeds on the PS5 console, and will also leverage Game Boost, offering improved or more stable frame rates. Some titles with unlocked frame rates or dynamic resolution up to 4K may see higher fidelity.

While there’s only been a few games confirmed to explicitly take advantage of Game Boost – particularly Days Gone and Ghost of Tsushima, almost ambassadors for backwards compatibility on PS5 – a handy Reddit thread informed us of games that have unlocked frame rates and dynamic resolution (without patches). From launch day, all of these games should look better.

The list includes: ABZU; Anthem; Assassin’s Creed: Unity; Battlefield 1; Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition; Borderlands 3; Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin; Dark Souls 3; Dark Souls Remastered; DOOM (2016); DOOM Eternal; F1 2018/2019; Final Fantasy XIV; Final Fantasy XV; Fortnite; God of War; Hitman 1/2; inFAMOUS: Second Son; and Injustice 2.

God of War

It continues: Killzone: Shadow Fall; Kingdom Hearts 3; Little Nightmares; Monster Hunter: World; Nex Machina; No Man’s Sky; Resident Evil 2/3; Rez Infinite; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Saints Row 3; Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice; Shadow of the Colossus; Shadow of the Tomb Raider; Steep; The Witness; Thumper; Trackmania Turbo; Victor Vran: Overkill Edition; Wipeout Omega Collection; and Wolfenstein II

There’s also a few titles receiving free PS4-to-PS5 upgrades, such as: Control (if you bought the Ultimate Edition); Dead by Daylight; Destiny 2; For Honor; Maneater; Marvel’s Avengers; Mortal Kombat 11; Nioh 2; Rainbow Six Siege; and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Gaming, PlayStation, PlayStation 4, PS4, PS5

