The GoldenEye 007 Remake Looks Absolutely Phenomenal

Regarded by many to be the most influential James Bond video game ever made, GoldenEye 007 is perhaps the most nostalgic first-person shooter you can get.

Many nineties kids will no doubt recall crouching in their parents’ living rooms while playing this classic Nintendo 64 game. We may have been too young to order a Martini – shaken or stirred – but we knew GoldenEye 007 was a seriously cool and addictive game.

Now a remake is on the way, in celebration of the game’s upcoming 25 year anniversary. And, so far, it looks more-or-less exactly how you’d want it to be: faithful to the original, while championing the momentous advancements in game development over the past quarter century.

Gamers though will have to wait until 2022 to play the finished game for themselves. However, a newly uploaded gameplay video from 3D artist Ben Colclough has offered a little insight into what can be expected.

Although still very much a work in progress, GoldenEye 25 already makes for a striking looking game. It’s at once recognisable and fresh looking; a loving recreation with vastly improved light, texture and movement.

According to the video description:

This video shows GoldenEye 25 gameplay from the start of Silo up to the satellite room. Played on Secret Agent difficulty. This game is a work in progress and there are many unfinished assets.

You can watch the gameplay for yourself below:

The feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive, with many fans of the original appearing to be overcome with a heady mix of nostalgia and anticipation.

One avid gamer wrote:

Amazing how far development has come in the past year! Of course, animations and all still look like a huge work in progress, I can’t wait to see the final result two years (ish) from now. I love the sound design, the enemy sounds… it’s straight up old school EA era James Bond!

Another remarked:

Holy sh*t, feels so close to the orginal. Amazing! Weapons spray/bloom seems a bit high but maybe my memory fools me. Keep it up, this is gonna be great!

It isn’t just gamers getting itchy thumbs following this much longed for glimpse. Former Rare developer David Doak has tweeted his seal of approval, describing Colclough’s work as ‘Kyrgyzstantastic!’

Already, GoldenEye 25 looks far more polished than it did in 2018, when Colclough uploaded a less developed gameplay snippet. With plenty of time left to tinker around the edges, we can hopefully expect an extraordinary gaming experience come 2022.

GoldenEye 25 will – finally – be released in August 2022.

