The Last Of Us Part 2 Is Naughty Dog’s ‘Most Ambitious’ Game To Date, Says Troy Baker

The Last of Us Part 2 is a game that doesn’t really need any kind of hype or fanfare at all. The upcoming sequel to Naughty Dog’s gruelling, dramatic, and critically-acclaimed 2013 adventure is one fans have been waiting for for a long time now.

Since being announced back in 2016, we really haven’t heard or seen that much of The Last of Us Part 2. There have been a handful of pretty intense trailers, and one extended look at gameplay, but that’s pretty much it.

We don’t even really know what the story is, save for the fact that Ellie is now all grown up, and something seems to have happened in her life that’s inspired her to go on something of a merciless killing spree.

Into this arena of fervent hype and speculation steps Troy Baker, who fans will know as Joel from the first game. It’s unclear how much Joel will feature in The Last of Us Part 2, as Naughty Dog has been deliberately keeping him out of much of the footage so far, though previous trailers have suggested that he’s around in some capacity.

Regardless of how much Joel is in the game, Baker has clearly spent enough time around Naughty Dog HQ during the development process to know a thing or two about a thing or two. During an interview with Push Square at Manchester Comic-Con, the actor had high-praise for the title.

Obviously, Baker wasn’t allowed to say too much for fear of Naughty Dog top brass burrowing up through the floor of MCC and eating him alive, but he did reveal that The Last of Us Part 2 is “far larger” than he thought possible. What does that mean?

He went on to say that the game is “hands down the most ambitious game that Naughty Dog has ever done for sure”. Given just how incredibly ambitious the likes of Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us were, this is a pretty massive statement, but then again, Naughty Dog does have a habit of raising the bar with each new release.

As exciting as Baker’s comments are, unfortunately we’re still no closer to learning exactly when The Last of Us 2 will release. The actor told Push Square that it’s still being worked on, though he admitted he has “no clue” where exactly it’s at in development.

