The Last Of Us Part 2’s Laura Bailey Getting Death Threats Over Abby Role

The Last Us Part 2's Laura Bailey Getting Death Threats Over Abby Role laurabaileyvo/last_of_us_part2ellie/Instagram

Actor Laura Bailey has spoken out after receiving death threats from gamers over her role as Abby in The Last Of Us Part 2.

The highly anticipated survival game was released on June 19, and as fans began to work their way through it many soon found themselves very angry with the actions of the character Abby.

Given the game has been out for a couple of weeks, and that the act in question happens early on in the game, I’ll assume those of you who have played know exactly what I’m talking about. If you’re still oblivious, though, be prepared for a spoiler ahead.

Abby The Last of us Part 2 Naughty Dog

Within the opening hours of the game, Abby kills another major character. Despite the fact the game is just that – a game – I shouldn’t need to remind anyone that the character of Abby isn’t real, and no one really died.

Still, it seems some gamers forgot that fact, and decided to take their anger out on the person who helped bring Abby to life: Laura Bailey.

In a tweet shared on Friday, July 3, the actor shared some screenshots of the nasty messages she’d received, explaining she’d blanked out some comments to prevent fans from seeing spoilers.

She said she usually tries to keep her posts positive, but explained ‘sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming’.

Messages include death threats, people wishing her and her parents dead, people threatening to ‘stab’ her and a message telling her to ‘go f*ck’ herself.

One disturbing message read: ‘I’m going to find where you live and slaughter you’.

Bailey, who has voiced characters like Kait Diaz in Gears 5, Mary Jane in Spider-Man, Black Widow, Catwoman, and Supergirl, didn’t even play a part in writing the character, but still gamers seem determined to blame the actor for what happens in the game.

While there are evidently many horrible people out there, Bailey did get an influx of support after she shared the messages online, with actor and cosplayer Mica Burton condemning those who sent the threats.

She wrote:

Laura you are such a damn light in this world and ANYONE who stoops this low doesn’t deserve to consume anything your talent has touched. I am so sorry there are such hateful pathetic humans in this world, you deserve so much better. You deserve the world love you.

Bailey has since thanked all those who extended their support, saying: ‘Damn. The amount of encouraging responses to this… I’ve always believed that good people far outweigh the bad. Thanks for reminding me of that today.’

Hopefully the people who wrote the threats will come to realise that Bailey is not responsible for the actions of her character and will leave her alone in future.