The Last Of Us: Part II Trailer Just Dropped
As we approach its long-awaited release, a new trailer for The Last of Us: Part II has dropped.
Could it be the most anticipated video game sequel of all time? Perhaps. The Last of Us, originally released on the PS3 and later remastered on PS4, was an absolute triumph of both storytelling and brutal, finessed gameplay.
After numerous delays, we’ll finally dive into the second chapter of Joel and Ellie’s apocalyptic story next month. But for now, we’ve got a brand new trailer to sink our teeth into.
The trailer comes shortly after the game went ‘gold’, which means development has completed and disc-manufacturing can begin. The sequel will pick up five years after the first instalment, following Joel and an older, fiercer Ellie as she comes into conflict with a mysterious cult – as well as many clickers, we’re sure.
Unfortunately, Part II made headlines of late due to a massive leak of gameplay and plot details, with trolls bemoaning the story’s alleged direction. Naughty Dog released a statement following the hack, asking people to avoid spoilers and assuring players ‘no matter what you see and hear, the final experience will be worth it’.
The sequel was originally slated for release on May 29, but endured a short delay due to the current outbreak. In a statement, director Neil Druckmann apologised for ‘disappointing our fans’ but explained the developers wanted to make sure it ‘lives up to our collective ambition as well as our commitment to the highest level of quality’.
Druckmann added:
I know. It was just about a month ago when we had our big blowout for the game, letting media play over two hours of it along with debuting our new story trailer and revealing the release date.
However, it was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realised we simply didn’t have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality.
There’s been very little of Joel in the lead-up to release. One gameplay demo did mention Ellie’s ‘old man’, but he’s remained mostly absent from any other trailers and clips.
On where we can expect the story to go, Druckmann said:
The Last of Us is about these two characters specifically. Part II is saying this is going to be a larger story; it’s going to be a complementary story to the first game, but together, the two combined are going to tell this much larger tale.
Clear your calendars, book time off work – The Last of Us: Part II will be released on PS4 on June 19.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Gaming, Naughty Dog, PS4, The Last Of Us, The Last Of Us Part II, Trailer
CreditsPlaystation.Blog
Playstation.Blog