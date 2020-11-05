Noughties Officially Ranked The Best Decade For Video Games

The Noughties Was The Best Decade For Video Games Activision/Rockstar Games

The noughties has been declared the best decade for video games, according to a new study.

For me, the 2000s were a simpler time. I was a young boy, cruising through my early school years without a real worry in the world, enjoying countless hours, days, nights, hunkered in front of my TV playing games; from Spider-Man 2 on PS2, to the Sonic Mega Collection on GameCube, to entering the world of first-person shooters with Modern Warfare 2 sometime later.

Advert 10

Childhood is, probably, the most important period of one’s life for gaming. It’s where you find your likes, your loves, games you hate and titles you’ll eventually grow into. Everyone will hold their own opinions about the best era, but there’s a solid argument to be made for the noughties.

Bethesda Softworks

In a new survey, ManySpins.com asked 1,700 gamers aged 18-60 an array of questions about gaming’s best moments and titles. When asked which decade was best for gaming, 40% of respondents chose the 2000s.

Think of the incredible games we played back then: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and San Andreas, Fallout 3, Bioshock, Left 4 Dead, Hitman: Blood Money, SSX Tricky, Super Mario Galaxy, Halo, Half-Life 2, Dead Space, Wii Sports (yes, really), Shadow of the Colossus, Resident Evil 4, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, Beyond Good and Evil, to name a mere few.

Advert 10

Because you know you want to…

In addition to its Grand Theft Auto successes, Rockstar had some legendary titles, like Max Payne, Manhunt, The Warriors and Bully. The 2000s also introduced us to the world of Assassin’s Creed, squeezing in arguably its best title to date – Assassin’s Creed II – in 2009.

The 2010s were a close second, with 36% saying it was the best decade. Considering the innovation of gaming in that time, plus the likes of Skyrim, Dark Souls, God of War and The Last of Us, it was a hell of a ride.

Advert 10

Manhunt Rockstar Games

As for the best games in either decade, 61% voted for The Sims in the noughties, while 56% voted for Read Dead Redemption 2 in the 2010s. When it comes to other decades, 14% of respondents voted for the 1990s, 6% chose the 1980s, while only 4% said the 1970s.

Sonic the Hedgehog was voted the best game of the 1990s, Pac-Man topped the rankings for the 1980s and Pong was the number one game from the 1970s.

Sonic 1991 SEGA

Advert 10

The survey also asked respondents to choose their favourite console. The PS4 emerged victorious with 18% of the votes, with the Xbox One in second place at 17%. In third place was the Nintendo Switch at 14%, with the PS3 and Nintendo Wii in fourth and fifth place. Justice for the PS2, I say!

If we’re talking the best game of the 2000s, the right answer is Portal.