The PS5 Is Selling Out… Again

The PlayStation 5 has officially launched worldwide. Good luck getting your hands on one.

It’s been seven years since the launch of the PS4. However, after an agonising wait, gamers all across the globe are finally playing Sony’s next-gen console.

Well, those who have been fortunate enough to get one, that is. A new console was always going to be a popular purchase, but the PS5 is proving to be this year’s must-have, impossible-to-buy gift.

The console has now sold out across various retail outlets, and some PS5 fans have begun to fear they won’t be able to get their thumbs on it any time soon. GAME has now sold out, as has Tesco, Very and John Lewis, according to TechRadar.

Frustrated gamers, many of whom have been waiting in lengthy online queues, have taken to social media this morning to vent about the console having sold out.

One person tweeted the following anguished message to GAME:

I just waited in a virtual queue for 2 hours only to find out that the PS5 is sold out!!!!

Another said:

GAME makes me wait for a queue for an hour, get into the website at 8:58am, a full hour of loading ordering a PS5, then sold out, what’s the point of a queuing system?

As per TechRadar, Amazon is expected to have stock at noon GMT, while Curry’s will restock at 11.00am. It’s rumoured that ASDA will also be restocking at around midday.

Today, November 19, the PS5 is finally available to buy all around the world, after releasing in the US last week. More stock has been released this morning, but it’s quickly disappearing from most retailers.

Prior to launch day, many gamers likely planned on hoping for the best and wandering in-store to pick up a PS5. Unfortunately, that’s simply not an option this time.

If you managed to get a pre-order in, you should have been contacted by your local store to organise a pick-up time for your console today. Many retailers let gamers come in and ‘pre-pay’, so they could simply collect the PS5 without having to make any transactions (in line with ‘click and collect’ regulations in the UK).

However, due to the current pandemic, Sony decided to make all release day purchases online-only.

An earlier PlayStation.Blog post explained: ‘No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day… please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.’

