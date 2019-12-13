The Sims 4 Now Has Baby Yoda In It

Electronic Arts

In these divided times, there is just one thing that unites us all, regardless of nationality, religion or political inclination.

And that is the fact that Baby Yoda is extremely – absurdly – cute, to the point where just one look at his little face restores a feeling of wellness. ‘A New Hope’ if you will.

I’m not a particularly maternal person, but I would honestly love to cradle this Force-sensitive being in my arms and sing him a lullaby rendition of the Star Wars theme tune.

Disney+

Of course, Baby Yoda sadly doesn’t live within our troubled galaxy, meaning I won’t be able to invite him round mine for a cup of soup any time soon.

However, I can imagine him into existence through the greatest series of games ever to be created: The Sims.

One of my greatest joys as an awkward pre-teen was to fire up The Sims and reinvent myself as a Sim. Admittedly, I’d usually add a few embellishments to my personality, such as the ability to play the electric guitar while rocking hair that wasn’t completely greased to my scalp.

Now, once more I can indulge my fantasies of an ideal life through the medium of this strange, yet comfortingly simple world. Baby Yoda has landed in The Sims 4. And he is predictably perfect.

Electronic Arts

Yup. The heroic team behind the iconic life simulation video game series have just surprised players with an update that has left me watery-eyed and cooing.

A new Baby Yoda statue can be purchased for 504 Simoleons, and will look right at home in any Sim mansion, fitting ideally next to your chess table or in-house aquarium.

Entitled ‘The Child Statue’, the object description is as follow:

This statue is a lovable replica inspired by the Disney+ live action series, The Mandalorian.

You can treat yourself to your own Baby Yoda in buy mode under the ‘Sculptures’ category. Alternatively, you can use the search function to type in ‘Baby Yoda’.

they added baby yoda to the Sims 4 as a decoration :') pic.twitter.com/K1uB5taMR8 — IG: thesimsmemesandmore (@simsmemesnmore) December 12, 2019

they put baby yoda in the sims 4 pic.twitter.com/gVRl8epmuH — 𝐤𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞 (@sithmando) December 12, 2019

Omg no way! Heck yes! Baby Yoda in The Sims 4! 😲😱🦋 pic.twitter.com/ZDDWhfY2PH — Gemini"TheGrinch"Ginger (@GeminiGingerYT) December 12, 2019

Players: But what about children? Sims: We love The Child too. pic.twitter.com/OTrZ24Su4n — Dave Miotke (@SimGuruNinja) December 12, 2019

Fans are understandably overwhelmed – and pretty emotional – by how Baby Yoda still exudes such an aura of sweetness even in Sim sculpture form.

One person gasped:

OMG IM GONNA CRY BABY YODA IN THE SIMS?!

Another fawned:

#BabyYoda in The Sims 4 makes me happy.

He sneaked onto the chessboard… pic.twitter.com/VHJmIRmILg — Babapofa (@Babapofa23) December 12, 2019

I built a baby Yoda shrine on the sims 4 and everyone should go download it pic.twitter.com/ochuEqU18g — 🌹💔 (@sensiblepigeon) December 12, 2019

baby yoda has been added into the sims 4 via the newest patch update and i’m…. pic.twitter.com/YTQ5R4sg1e — Dani🥑 (@teenydino) December 12, 2019

Genuinely tempted to put aside my weekend plans to curl up with The Sims 4 and gaze upon the crinkly beauty of Baby Yoda…

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]