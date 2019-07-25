The Sonic Movie Has Been Delayed Yet Again, Apparently

Paramount Pictures

New reports suggest that the live-action Sonic The Hedgehog movie has been delayed yet again, presumably to make more time for the complete redesign of the CG title character, who’s original design went down about as well as Pennywise at a two year old’s Birthday party.

Sonic The Hedgehog was originally slated to spin dash into cinemas on November 8 2019. Unfortunately, the backlash to the first trailer was so severe that the film’s director Jeff Fowler took to Twitter to personally announce that Sonic would be getting redesigned, meaning the film would be pushed back to February 14 2020.

BULLETIN (h/t @AndreTelevise) – the official Sonic movie Twitter account now lists a March 2020 release date. We are working to confirm. If accurate, it would be the second delay for the movie. pic.twitter.com/sRsFbgwsTA — TSSZ (@tssznews) July 24, 2019

Fowler wrote at the time:

The message is loud and clear. You aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be.

Now it looks like poor old Sonic has been pushed back yet again. While it hasn’t been officially announced, TSSZ pointed out via Twitter that the official Sonic movie account had updated its bio to list a March 2020 release date.

It’s worth noting that this bio has since been updated with the original February 2020 release, implying that someone on the social media team either made an honest mistake and got the date wrong, or they jumped the gun on the official announcement of a second delay.

If the film has been delayed again (and remember, at this stage it’s still an “if”), it wouldn’t be that surprising. Completely redesigning the main character and then actually incorporating him back into the feature-length flick can’t be an easy job, so there’s every chance SEGA and Paramount decided to push the film back another month to give themselves a little extra breathing room.

While we still have no idea what to actually expect from the redesigned Sonic, producer Tim Miller recently revealed that he’s seen the new designs, and thinks fans will definitely be “pleased.” As long as it doesn’t have human teeth and weird muscular legs, I reckon we’re on to a winner to be honest.

We’ll be sure to update this story if Paramount make an official announcement one way or the other.

