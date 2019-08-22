The Terminator And Joker Confirmed For Mortal Kombat 11

NetherRealm

NetherRealm has announced the remainder of characters set to be released in the first DLC pack for Mortal Kombat 11, and just as the leaks foretold, Spawn is being joined by the Terminator and Batman’s arch-nemesis Joker.

The popular antihero Spawn was confirmed for the “Kombat Pack” (ugh, that name) back in June, while a series of teases and leaks strongly suggested that the Terminator and Joker would also be joining the fray. Sure enough, a newly released trailer has confirmed the poorly kept secret.

Check it out below. Not sure about that Joker design, though.

The three cameo characters are joined in the Kombat Pack by Sindel, Shang Tsung, and Nightwolf, the latter two have already been released, with the rest being added to Mortal Kombat 11 in the coming months.

Old man Terminator comes to the game first on October 8. Sindel joins the fray on November 26. Comic-con Joker will be laughing his way into the game in the new year on January 28, and the ultra 90’s relic that is Spawn finishes off the pack in March 17.

Joker has previously popped up in a few NetherRealm fighting games, including Injustice: Gods Among Us, its sequel, and Mortal Kombat VS DC Universe. I’d imagine Mortal Kombat 11 will be the first time we get to see him dish out some truly nasty fatalities though (and suffer them in return).

The last time Spawn popped up in a fighting game was way back in Soul Calibur II. The edgelord was an exclusive character for the Xbox version of the game. If you were wondering, the PS2 got Tekken’s Heihachi, and the GameCube got Link from The Legend of Zelda. Yes, the GameCube version was the best one.

As for the Terminator? He’s been a busy killer bot recently. At E3 2019, Microsoft announced that Gears 5 would be getting special DLC based on the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate, which is yet another attempt by Hollywood to return the Terminator franchise to former glories.

This isn’t the first time a Mortal Kombat game has embraced a number of gruesome guest characters. Previous cameos include Jason Voorhees, Freddy Kreuger, and the Predator. Not a snuggly bunch, by any stretch.

