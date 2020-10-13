The Warriors' Fans Are Campaigning For A Next-Gen Remake Rockstar Games

Can you dig it? Fans of Rockstar’s The Warriors game are clambering for a next-gen remake.

Based on the 1979 cult classic, The Warriors hit PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox in 2005. Not only did it feature addictive beat-’em-up gameplay and a stylised, incredible world (for the time), but original cast members reprised their roles and iconic scenes from the movie were recreated. It’s the ultimate game for fans and a treat for newbies.

Advert

It was later ported to the PS3 and PS4 with ever-so-slightly improved visuals. While still a joy to play, it is a little dated at this point. However, instead of leaving it in the past, fans want Rockstar to resurrect it.

The Warriors PS4 2 Rockstar Games

There’s a few petitions out there pleading for a remake on the PS5 and Xbox One X. One campaign on Change.org launched around a year ago, while its signatures are trickling in, the comments speak for themselves.

One signee wrote: ‘I’m signing because I grew up with the movie and playing the original game by Rockstar. I fully believe that it deserves a complete remake or maybe even a sequel with today’s graphics it would be amazing and it would make whoever creates it a ton of money.’

Advert

On an earlier petition with even more signatures, another fan commented: ‘My childhood wasn’t to great but I can honestly say when times got tough I used to love turning on my PS2 just to play The Warriors. This helped me escape the harsh realities of having a drunken father.’

The Warriors PS4 Rockstar Games

They added: ‘I can lock myself in my room and roam the streets with the rest of the Warriors. The story mode never gets old too. With today’s technology I’d love to see the special moves and how they’d advance them.’

We’re still speculating over what form Grand Theft Auto 6 will take. In the meantime, I’m sure we’d all be happy with a remake of The Warriors (throw in Manhunt and Max Payne too).

Advert