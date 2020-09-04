The Witcher 3 Is Coming To Next-Gen Consoles As A Free Update CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X – with a free upgrade for current owners of the game.

CD Projekt Red’s critically-acclaimed RPG will hit the next-generation of gaming. Despite first hitting store shelves five years ago, it’s remained a firm favourite of gamers all around the world, praised for the depth of its world and polished, immersive gameplay.

While the developers are currently prepping their upcoming release, the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, they’re also working on an upgraded version of The Witcher threequel.

As per the game’s official Twitter account, the announcement read: ‘The Witcher 3 is coming to the next generation! A visually and technically enhanced version of the game will be available for purchase for PC and next-gen consoles & as a free update for owners of the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.’

The Witcher’s website adds:

Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements – including ray tracing and faster loading times – across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.

As a ‘Complete Edition’, the re-release will include both Hearts Of Stone and Blood And Wine expansions – beefing up a title already famed for its longevity.

Witcher 3 Blood and Wine CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3 follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster slayer for hire known as a Witcher who is looking for his missing adopted daughter on the run from the Wild Hunt, an otherworldly force determined to capture her.

Non-gamers will be familiar with the character via Henry Cavill’s performance in Netflix’s The Witcher, based on the games as well as the series of fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski.

In its review of The Witcher 3, Gamespot wrote: ‘It is more than its thematic turbulence that makes The Witcher 3 extraordinary, actually. Excellence abounds at every turn in this open-world role-playing game: excellent exploration, excellent creature design, excellent combat mechanics, excellent character progression.’

Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red

IGN also wrote: ‘Each time I stepped off the well-beaten path to blaze my own trail, it turned into a wild, open, exhilarating fantasy roleplaying experience, rife with opportunities to make use of its excellent combat. Even after over 100 hours with The Witcher 3, it still tempts me to press on – there’s so much more I want to learn, and hunt.’

In theory, you could nip out to the shops (or browse online) for a cheap copy of The Witcher 3 right now; ergo, gifting yourself the next-gen version. Lots of people will have the same idea, so be quick.

There’s no official release date for The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X release.