The Witcher Is Getting A Pokémon Go-Style Monster-Hunting Game

We all remember what it was like when people started wandering the streets searching for Bulbasaur, Charmander and Meowth, and we might soon be seeing a similar sight – except this time they’ll be looking for monsters from The Witcher.

The new monster-hunting game has been announced by Spokko, a part of the CD Projekt Red family, and it will essentially combine the premise of Pokémon Go with the world of The Witcher by allowing players to see an augmented reality filled with creatures from The Witcher universe.

Players will use mobile devices to take on the role of a supernatural bounty hunter tasked with tracking, studying and slaying the creatures, with the time of day and real-life weather conditions affecting which beings come out to play.

Take a look at a trailer for the game below:

Set before the original video game series, The Witcher: Monster Slayer will also allow players to craft bombs, potions, oils and monster bait to help you take down tougher enemies, as well as offering some ‘story-driven quests inspired by other games from the series’, the press release explains.

Throughout the game, players will be able to upgrade your character’s skills and equipment to make sure you’re always prepared and take you further towards becoming a ‘professional monster slayer’.

No launch date has been revealed just yet, but the game will be available for iOS and Android devices. Best of all it’s free to play, meaning you don’t have to toss a coin to your Witcher – or authorise a bank transaction to Spokko – in order to join in the fun.