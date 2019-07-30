This Horrorshow Of A Rollercoaster Tycoon Ride Takes 45 Years To Finish

Marcel Vos

Behold all ye who have eyes and dreams. Look upon the dreaded 45 year long Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 monstrosity and weep, for all ye who enter shall surely perish.

Is what I imagine a guy says to you before you get on this absolute unit of a Rollercoaster Tycoon ride that takes a staggering 45 years to finish.

You might be thinking that 45 years of in-game time probably doesn’t amount to much when you can speed up the clock and watch it zip by, but oh no, dear friends; this is 45 years of real world time. Time you could spend riding real rollercoasters, growing up, getting a job, having children, riding rollercoasters with them and generally fulfilling your life goals.

In case you were wondering, 45 real world years amounts to 1800 in-game years. Don’t ask me how the people on the ride are managing to survive on there, because frankly, I doubt you’ll like the answer.

Chris Sawyer

The ride is aptly called 45 Years In Hell and is the brainchild of RCT2 player Marcel Vos, whose previous endeavors include a coaster that only took 12 years to ride. Imagine that? Only 12 years! Pathetic, really. Check out his video on the process right here.

The coaster essentially spans the entire length of the map, stacking tracks on top of each other to really eek out that precious time, travelling at the games’ slowest forward speed of 1kph. What really takes the biscuit, though, is that when the coaster reaches the end it doubles back on itself at the slowest possible backwards speed which is eight times slower than it’s forward speed. Good lord.

If you want to have a crack at creating a hell-coaster for yourself, you can download OpenRCT2 right here and go to town. One word of advice though. Do not, under any circumstances try to beat this ludicrous record. You have loved ones. Go spend time with them.

