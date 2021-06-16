This Is Why The Sims Have Their Own Language
A professional voice artist has revealed the real reason why Sims have their own unique language, and it actually makes complete sense.
As a long-time fan of The Sims, I have always accepted that the characters had their own language, viewing the game as a quirky little world separate from our own.
Now, however, it seems there’s more to it than initially meets the eye.
Taking to TikTok, Krizia Bajos explained that Sims speak Simlish ‘because everyone from around the world loves to play it.’
Krizia, who has worked as a voice actor on The Sims herself, continued:
So we make it accessible to everyone’s language. Nobody feels excluded, everybody can feel included because it’s not a particular language. So that makes it beautiful, like The Sims can be played by everybody.
Everybody understands what’s going on without having to understand exactly what the words mean but just by inflection and motion, the way us actors act it out will help you understand what’s happening in a scene and what’s going on with the interaction with all the Sims.
The Sims franchise has sold almost 200 million copies worldwide since the first game was released in 2000, going on to become one of the best-selling video game series ever made.
The Sims audio director Robi Kauker told The Verge Simlish has more in common with baby talk than with the English language.
Kauker said:
From the very beginning, it was about serving gameplay. He [creator and game designer Will Wright] wanted the idea of emotions to resonate with people, but he didn’t want the Sims to say anything that were meaningful so not to mess with the characters’ storytelling.
The process of recording Simlish reportedly involves voice actors being shown an animation and word count plus a time, before using their own creative talents to bring the language to life.
The overall aim is to get enough of an emotional response from the actors to give the Sims some relatable humanity, all while keeping the vocabulary pure, incomprehensible gobbledygook.
Game designers may then choose to extend the audio or else chop it up into spliced phrases. This audio will then be entered into the game, helping to create the iconic little bubble of escapism so many of us have found refuge in over the years.
