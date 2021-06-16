This Is Why The Sims Have Their Own Language

So we make it accessible to everyone’s language. Nobody feels excluded, everybody can feel included because it’s not a particular language. So that makes it beautiful, like The Sims can be played by everybody.

Everybody understands what’s going on without having to understand exactly what the words mean but just by inflection and motion, the way us actors act it out will help you understand what’s happening in a scene and what’s going on with the interaction with all the Sims.