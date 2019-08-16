This Metal N64 Breathes Fire, And It’s Ridiculously Awesome

BitHead1000

Who doesn’t love their N64? It’s home to some great games, (Ocarina of Time, GoldenEye 007, Super Smash Bros), introduced four-person multiplayer to the masses, and was basically king of the Saturday night hangout back in my day.

Truly, I wouldn’t have dared to suggest that the N64 could have ever been made any better. Then I came across a custom-built model that’s made from metal and breathes goddam fire, and it’s completely up-ended my perspective.

The work of YouTuber BitHead1000(via GameSpot), this incredible N64 is is a full refit, stripping out everything that isn’t needed, and replacing the pathetic plastic outer casing a homemade metal replica. The sturdier casing then allows from the player to shoot actual fire from their console, which I never knew I needed until today.

Check out the video below to get an idea of how this blessed machine was created. Obviously don’t attempt to make one yourself at home, because you will either burn down your house or blow yourself up. Or both.

The twin jets of flame are activated at the press of a button, meaning you could celebrate a kill in GoldenEye 007 or victory in Mario Kart 64 in the most metal way possible. Just don’t sit too close to it. Or play it indoors. Or store it anywhere near your other consoles. Or children. Or pets. Or flammable objects.

Maybe just stick to your normal N64 actually, it’s the safer option. You won’t be able to celebrate getting the 120th star in Super Mario 64 in quite the same way, but you also don’t risk accidentally committing arson.

While deeply impractical, I’m now dreaming of a Nintendo Switch that can fire off ground-to-air missiles from the base of the Joy-Cons at the press of a button. Imagine taking that on the train.

