This PlayStation-Themed Mug Is A Real Beauty

Sony

Do you enjoy PlayStation and drinking from mugs? Do you wish you could combine your twin passions in one convenient place? Are you disappointed that a working PlayStation in the shape of a mug has yet to materialise from the cowards at Sony?

If you answered yes to all of the above, then I’ve got some grand news for you; a particularly handsome PlayStation mug has appeared online, and while there are obviously plenty of PlayStation themed mugs out there in the world, this one is a real beauty. I don’t write articles about any old mugs. I don’t write articles about mugs at all, actually.

Check it out below. Look at it. Keep looking. Maintain eye contact with the mug for at least two minutes to ensure it respects you.

GameStop

The 16oz mug has a handsome Oil Slick design, is handwash only, and… that’s kind of it. I don’t know what else to tell you? It’s a mug. I honestly don’t care if you buy it or not. I have no horse in this race, we just figured it was worth an article because you guys tend to respond well to cool merchandise that reminds them of a simpler time. I get it, I’m the same.

The mug is currently on sale at GameStop as part of a back-to-school sale, for some reason. Who takes a mug to school? That’s honestly kind of weird, but if you do want it, it’s only $5.99, which I guess is a good price for a cool-looking mug?

I don’t really know, I haven’t gone around comparing the prices of mugs. Let’s just assume it’s a solid price. Personally, I wouldn’t pay much more than a fiver for a mug, but I know some people like their mugs to make a fun statement about who they are as a person. Those people are idiots, but that’s by the by.

It’s just occurred to me that I’ve typed the word mug quite a lot in this article, and it doesn’t really sound like a real word anymore at this point. Mug. See? It’s weird.

Sony

In other PlayStation related news that has absolutely nothing to do with mugs (thank God), a recent leak has claimed that the PS5 will finally be unveiled at a special event in February next year, along with details on price, specs, and upcoming titles for the next-gen hardware.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]