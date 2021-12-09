unilad

by : UNILAD on : 09 Dec 2021 11:14
TikTok Becomes The Best Place To Land Gaming Discounts

There are only two weekends left until Christmas, and there’s nothing better than grabbing a last-minute bargain.

So, for all our gaming fans out there, head over to TikTok today, December 9, at 8pm GMT and tune in to its ‘Win to Play’ LIVE stream, in collaboration with LADbible, for a chance to get your hands on discounted gaming products.

We know that TikTok has created millions of viral stars all over the world, and now the social media platform is taking on the shopping world, in the form of a virtual quiz with 10 contestants playing to win prizes.

The best part is that it’s open for anyone to join, there will be chances to purchase gaming products with slashed discounts and even a chance for you to be handpicked to win prizes if contestants fail to prove they know their stuff.

If you’re keen to get your hands on the latest gaming gear, like a PS5 or Nintendo Switch, then challenge yourself on gaming trivia by joining the ‘Win to Play’ show, hosted by Tom Iconic and Dylan Evans on TikTok LIVE today, December 9.

