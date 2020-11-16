unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

TimeSplitters 2 Remake Could Be On The Way

by : Emily Brown on : 16 Nov 2020 12:22
TimeSplitters 2 Remake Could Be On The WayTimeSplitters 2 Remake Could Be On The WayEidos Interactive

Fans of the newly-released SpellForce 3: Fallen God are getting more than they bargained before, as publisher THQ Nordic has used it to tease the release of a TimeSplitters 2 remake. 

SpellForce 3: Fallen God was only released last week, but already players have come across a number of in-game items that appear to reference THQ Nordic titles.

Advert

Some of the items relate to games that have already hit the market, such as SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, but others appear to be a glimpse at what’s to come.

TimeSplitters 2TimeSplitters 2THQ Nordic

According to Video Games Chronicle, YouTuber Beyond was playing the game when they stumbled upon the TimeSplitters 2 remake reference, finding an item that read, ‘It’s finally coming! The iconic shooter, which has stood the test of time to join the era of modern games.’

The first-person shooter game was originally released in 2000, followed by a second and third instalment in the following years. THQ Nordic purchased the rights to the series in 2018, when the publisher made clear that it wanted to do justice for the original releases.

Advert

Speaking after the acquisition, per GAMINGbible, Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz commented:

We are hugely excited to have acquired TimeSplitters.

The original games gave fans a massive content offer and provided a pure and genuinely fun arcade shooter experience. We have many fans of the TimeSplitters series among our own staff who are passionate about creating a product that will thrill today’s gaming audience.

TimeSplittersTimeSplittersTHQ Nordic

THQ Nordic further hinted at its plans for the game when it hired Steve Ellis, original co-director of TimeSplitters, to ‘help plot the future course for [the] franchise’.

Advert

Following the revelation found in SpellForce 3: Fallen God, fans of the publisher may want to keep an eye out for any other references that could be included in its games!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles’ Dress On History-Making Vogue Cover
Celebrity

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles’ Dress On History-Making Vogue Cover

John Boyega Wants To Be The Next James Bond
Celebrity

John Boyega Wants To Be The Next James Bond

Putting Your Christmas Tree Up Early Makes You Happier, Science Says
Life

Putting Your Christmas Tree Up Early Makes You Happier, Science Says

Stray Cat Brings Her Babies To Meet The Woman Who Helped Her
News

Stray Cat Brings Her Babies To Meet The Woman Who Helped Her

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Gaming, Now

Credits

Video Games Chronicle and 1 other

  1. Video Games Chronicle

    THQ Nordic is reportedly teasing a TimeSplitters 2 Remake

  2. GAMINGbible

    'TimeSplitters 2' Remake Is On The Way, According To New Report

 