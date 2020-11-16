TimeSplitters 2 Remake Could Be On The Way Eidos Interactive

Fans of the newly-released SpellForce 3: Fallen God are getting more than they bargained before, as publisher THQ Nordic has used it to tease the release of a TimeSplitters 2 remake.

SpellForce 3: Fallen God was only released last week, but already players have come across a number of in-game items that appear to reference THQ Nordic titles.

Some of the items relate to games that have already hit the market, such as SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, but others appear to be a glimpse at what’s to come.

According to Video Games Chronicle, YouTuber Beyond was playing the game when they stumbled upon the TimeSplitters 2 remake reference, finding an item that read, ‘It’s finally coming! The iconic shooter, which has stood the test of time to join the era of modern games.’

The first-person shooter game was originally released in 2000, followed by a second and third instalment in the following years. THQ Nordic purchased the rights to the series in 2018, when the publisher made clear that it wanted to do justice for the original releases.

Speaking after the acquisition, per GAMINGbible, Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz commented:

We are hugely excited to have acquired TimeSplitters. The original games gave fans a massive content offer and provided a pure and genuinely fun arcade shooter experience. We have many fans of the TimeSplitters series among our own staff who are passionate about creating a product that will thrill today’s gaming audience.

THQ Nordic further hinted at its plans for the game when it hired Steve Ellis, original co-director of TimeSplitters, to ‘help plot the future course for [the] franchise’.

Following the revelation found in SpellForce 3: Fallen God, fans of the publisher may want to keep an eye out for any other references that could be included in its games!