unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Tiny Rubik’s Cube Goes On Sale In Japan For $1,900

by : Emily Brown on : 25 Sep 2020 11:37
Tiny Rubik’s Cube Goes On Sale In Japan For $1,900Tiny Rubik’s Cube Goes On Sale In Japan For $1,900MegahouseJP/YouTube

Completing a regular Rubik’s Cube is an achievement in itself, but now creators have released one a fraction of the size to make those careful moves all the more intricate. 

The tiny Rubik’s Cube is so small that it could fit on your fingertip, measuring 9.9 millimeters, or 0.39 inches, by 9.9 millimeters, and weighing just two grams.

Despite being so small, it is a functioning game made of ‘ultra-precision metal’, complete with the classic colours which need to be matched across all sides.

Advert

See a video of the Cube below:

The miniscule game, which is the world’s smallest official Rubik’s Cube, has been created by MegaHouse Corp., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based toymaker Bandai Co. Its creation marks the 40th anniversary of when the original 3-D puzzle went on sale in Japan.

Orders began on Wednesday, September 23, with delivery set to begin in December, though unfortunately the tiny game does not come with a matching tiny price tag, and will instead set owners back 198,000 yen, or about $1,900.

Advert
Tiny Rubik's Cube can fit on fingertipsTiny Rubik's Cube can fit on fingertipsMegahouseJP/YouTube

Rubik’s Cubes were invented in the 1970s by Hungarian architecture professor Erno Rubik. A US company turned the puzzle into a hit product in the 1980s, and within the first two years more than 100 million Rubik’s Cubes were sold worldwide, ABC News reports.

When the cube went on sale in Japan in July 1980, it sold 4 million in the first eight months.

Norbert Palanovics, the Hungarian Ambassador to Japan, said the game embodies the small, simple but smart qualities of his country that he is so proud of.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Gaming, game, Japan, Now, puzzle, Rubik's Cube

Credits

MegahouseJP/YouTube and 1 other

  1. MegahouseJP/YouTube

    Minimal Rubik's Cube-0.99 cm made of ultra-precision metal

  2. ABC News

    Tiny Rubik's Cube goes on sale in Japan for anniversary

 