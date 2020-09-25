Tiny Rubik’s Cube Goes On Sale In Japan For $1,900 MegahouseJP/YouTube

Completing a regular Rubik’s Cube is an achievement in itself, but now creators have released one a fraction of the size to make those careful moves all the more intricate.

The tiny Rubik’s Cube is so small that it could fit on your fingertip, measuring 9.9 millimeters, or 0.39 inches, by 9.9 millimeters, and weighing just two grams.

Despite being so small, it is a functioning game made of ‘ultra-precision metal’, complete with the classic colours which need to be matched across all sides.

The miniscule game, which is the world’s smallest official Rubik’s Cube, has been created by MegaHouse Corp., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based toymaker Bandai Co. Its creation marks the 40th anniversary of when the original 3-D puzzle went on sale in Japan.

Orders began on Wednesday, September 23, with delivery set to begin in December, though unfortunately the tiny game does not come with a matching tiny price tag, and will instead set owners back 198,000 yen, or about $1,900.

Rubik’s Cubes were invented in the 1970s by Hungarian architecture professor Erno Rubik. A US company turned the puzzle into a hit product in the 1980s, and within the first two years more than 100 million Rubik’s Cubes were sold worldwide, ABC News reports.

When the cube went on sale in Japan in July 1980, it sold 4 million in the first eight months.

Norbert Palanovics, the Hungarian Ambassador to Japan, said the game embodies the small, simple but smart qualities of his country that he is so proud of.

