Titanfall 3 Is In Active Development, New Rumour Claims
An Apex Legends leaker has claimed that Titanfall 3 is now in active development over at Respawn Entertainment.
Leaker Biast12 tweeted a photo purporting to show upcoming characters on their way to Apex Legends. The photograph was later deleted, and Biast12 went on to make his account private. However, another individual was able to to save the pic and upload it to Reddit community, r/ApexUncovered.
Prior to this, leaker TheNeon_Beast – a well-known inside source for Apex Legends – tweeted, ‘Titanfall 3 is for real’, directly contradicting the official line from Respawn Entertainment that there is currently nothing in the pipeline for the Titanfall series.
Again, this tweet was deleted, but not before fans clocked it and began to get their hopes up about the next chapter in the popular shooter video game franchise.
With Biast12’s latest claims that development is already underway at the studio, excitement has risen once again.
At the time of writing, neither EA or Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that a third instalment is in the works, with Apex Legends appearing to be the main focus for the studio at the moment.
During an interview with IGN back in May, Head of Respawn Entertainment Vince Zampella asserted that Titanfall had been put to one side for the time being:
There’s nothing currently in development. But it’s always there. You see the little bits of stuff coming back [through the lore in Apex Legends].
At some point, I would personally like to see some kind of resurrection there. We’ll see if I can make that happen.
However, back in August, EA Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen teased that fans might ‘see Titanfall sometime down the road’, as per Game Rant.
Titanfall 2 is currently available to play on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.
