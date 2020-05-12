Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered Coming September 4

Time to pretend you’re a superman all over again: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are being remastered.

It’s been more than 20 years since the iconic skating game franchise first hit consoles. The Tony Hawk series has spawned a vast roster of entries, from Underground to Project 8, but rarely have they truly beat those first seminal titles.

Set for release on PS4 and Xbox One later this year, the first two mainline games have been given a fresh lick of paint by Vicarious Visions, the same studio behind 2018’s Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

The original Tony Hawk games were developed by Neversoft, which released a total 10 games in its tenure with the property. However, the studio has since been made defunct following an earlier acquisition in 1999 by Activision and merger with Infinity Ward.

This isn’t the first time we’ve revisited the inception of the series. In 2012, Robomodo released Pro Skater HD on Xbox 360, PS3 and Windows. Alas, it didn’t garner critical praise upon release, achieving a 66/100 rating on Metacritic.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remastered Activision

That was indicative of the studio’s efforts with the franchise, from the disastrous skateboarding peripheral of Ride and Shred to the resounding cries following Pro Skater 5’s heinous, bug-filled release.

One would imagine Vicarious has a sturdier vision – its work on the Crash Bandicoot series, with the near-flawless remaster of the early trilogy as well as Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, has been widely-applauded.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 Activision

Pro Skater‘s first two titles provided millions of gamers with formative memories. Of the inaugural entry, IGN’s Doug Perry said it ‘captured the pure grit and radical feel of skateboarding, delivering it in near perfect form onto the PlayStation with a mastery and sense of programming finesse beyond anyone’s imagination’.

Its popularity was seismic. From its September 1999 release date to late-December, the game shipped more than 350,000 units and was available in more than 10,000 retailers nationwide.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remastered 2 Activision

Just a year later, Pro Skater 2 hit PlayStation, with subsequent ports to Xbox, Microsoft Windows, Game Boy Color, Dreamcast, Game Boy Advance and Nintendo 64.

Even today, it remains one the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all-time, with a Metacritic score of 98/100. In his review, Eurogamer’s Martin Taylor declared Pro Skater 2 to be ‘the supreme champion of extreme sports gaming’. More than 5.3 million units of the game were sold worldwide.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 4.