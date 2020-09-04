tony hawk remastered 1 and 2 Activision

Hold on to your skateboards: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered is out now.

Advert

A whole 20 years since the iconic skating game franchise first hit consoles, Vicarious Visions – the studio behind the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – has spruced it up to bring it crashing straight into the modern day.

It comes just a few months after we were first given the news that the mainline games were getting remastered, and boy has it been a long wait since then.

tony hawk's pro skater Activision

Not only will Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 bring back original levels, pro skaters, tricks, modes and songs from the iconic soundtrack, but the remastered version is ‘amp[ing] up the experience with new ways to play’, including online Multiplayer.

Advert

And although it’s only been out for a few hours, those who have already played the game are describing it as ‘perfect’, with one reviewer saying it ‘strikes the right balance between old and new’.

Basically, it includes all the same content from the original games – such as the stages, goals and characters – but modernises them to bring them into 2020.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remastered 2 Activision

The visual presentation, for example, more closely resembles video games released in the past year than, say, those released 20 years ago, while the modern move-set allows for longer combos and gives players more freedom.

But while all the original skaters are more than recognisable, they are noticeably different as the remaster features aged skaters – as previously confirmed to Kotaku by an Activision rep, who noted the skaters ‘won’t be the young, polygonal bucks they were in 1999’.

Regardless of how they look though, you’d better believe they can still perform all the same tricks and are ready to do so at the drop of a button. You just need to go out and grab your copy first.

Well, what are you waiting for?

Advert

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.