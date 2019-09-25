Naughty Dog

It’s been six long years since The Last Of Us was first released but fans won’t have too much longer to wait for the next instalment as creators Naughty Dog have revealed the release date and a trailer.

The game has been in the works for over five years and while gamers have no doubt been getting antsy to hear about what’s in store it sounds like the creators have been busy perfecting every element of the game.

The Last Of Us Part II director Nick Druckmann described the project as ‘Naughty Dog’s most ambitious and longest game in [their] 35 year history’, so it’s safe to say expectations are high.

Check out the trailer here:

The developers spoke about the new game during one of Sony’s official PlayStation: State Of Play videos, where they revealed there’s only a few more months to go until it finally drops, with its release date set for February 21, 2020.

Druckmann detailed the development of The Last Of Us Part II in a release on PlayStation’s blog and while the trailer gives fans an insight to what they can expect the director promised it ‘just scratches the surface of what the game has in store.’

He wrote:

We know how much you love this world and its characters — especially Ellie and Joel. Believe me, we’re fans as well. We love them. Which is why we spent years crafting a game that we feel will do them justice, telling a nuanced story that deals with the core question: how far would you go to exact justice against the people that hurt the ones you love? To tell this kind of story the game needed to be massive. Your love for our games inspires and fuels us as we work hard and deliver an experience worthy of our fans. We are extremely proud of the game we’re crafting and cannot wait to share it with y’all.

We’re just getting started! Journalists from all over the world are getting the first-ever hands-on with two new levels from The Last of Us Part II. See their impressions, interviews, and new footage on #OutbreakDay Thursday, 9/26 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/vgKgI99eqZ — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 24, 2019

News of the game’s release date and a trailer might be enough for some fans but hardcore players will no doubt be delighted to hear there’s actually various editions of the game for you to get your hands on.

Alongside The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition, Naughty Dog will release a Special Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector’s Edition and Ellie Edition, each of which will come with its own additional physical or digital content.

Introducing The Last of Us Part II Special, Collector’s, and Ellie Editions! We’ve been working for over a year to make these special. For those that prefer to go digital, check out the Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition on the @PlayStation Store: https://t.co/OtqcMD20bQ pic.twitter.com/sKTeuG9QBv — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 24, 2019

Fans can expect to hear more about the game on ‘Outbreak Day’, which takes place tomorrow (September 26) after a few lucky journalists have had a chance to play the game and write up their reviews, which will hopefully be full of praise.

As for everyone else, the wait is nearly over!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]