Tweet Asking People To Rank Four Grand Theft Auto Games Has Divided The Internet

Picking a favourite video game can be difficult, but someone on Twitter has divided the internet by trying to decide on the best Grand Theft Auto.

The Grand Theft Auto series has given gamers some of the best open-world games. Whether it’s the Miami-inspired Vice City or the California-based San Andreas, everyone seems to have a favourite. As a result, a question on Twitter about the best game in the series has sparked plenty of conflicting responses.

Twitter user AuxGod simply posted a picture of GTA V, GTA 3, San Andreas and Vice City and asked people to rank them, but it caused a lot of contrasting opinions. Unfortunately, it seems that Grand Theft Auto 4 was overlooked in this question, despite it being a solid game in its own right.

Somewhat surprisingly, San Andreas and Vice City were the top favourites for the majority of responders. So much so, that Vice City even began trending on Twitter. The 80s-inspired game not only made a lasting impression when it was first released, with a great voice cast and varied missions, but interest has been rekindled as rumours of Grand Theft Auto 6 being set in the location have been discussed.

Interestingly, GTA V largely lost out to its predecessor San Andreas which shares, largely, the same map. Nostalgia may have played a part in people’s responses, but the story of San Andreas was engaging and it was a game that really introduced the full scope of activities that are now available in GTA games. This included swimming, mini-games and flying.

Nonetheless, GTA V has been ported for three generations of console and has been the most successful games in the series in terms of an online audience. However, it might be this long life span that has lowered the praise fans give it.

Naturally, the best game in the long-running series is completely subjective. Who knows, some people may even prefer the top-down games of the 90s. Yet, it is evident that the games of the early to mid-2000s still have a special place in the hearts of players.

It seems that nostalgia may have played a part in the responses to this question. With that said, if Grand Theft Auto 6 is set in Vice City, Rockstar Games will be pleased the game is still rated by players. Furthermore, it’s clear that fans would be overjoyed to return to the location, particularly if they don’t drown whenever they touch the water in a new version.

