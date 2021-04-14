Twitch Streamer Breaks World Record For Subscribers After Live-Streaming For 31 Days

ludwig/Twitter/Twitch

Ludwig Ahgren has broken Twitch’s world record for paying subscribers after his 31-day livestream.

When the 25-year-old started, he figured it’d only last for somewhere between 24–48 hours. However, he promised to extend the stream by 10 seconds for every new subscriber during the ‘subathon’ – quickly, the length of time and his subscriber-count ballooned.

Today, he has more than 280,000 paying subscribers, beating Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ earlier record of 269,154 subscribers. It’s no small accomplishment, considering a large portion of Twitch viewers tend to watch for free.

Acknowledging the extent of what his stream covered, one day before it came to an end, Ludwig tweeted: ‘Since I started streaming, Prince Phillip died, the Suez Canal got blocked and unblocked, David Dobrik made TWO apology videos, Jesus of Nazareth died and then rose from the dead.’

After news of his success emerged, Ninja tweeted: ‘Records are meant to be broken, I would be lying if I said wasn’t a little sad but congrats @LudwigAhgren on holding the new sub record on twitch.’

But just what did he do over those 31 days? Well, he did what a lot of Twitch streamers do: he played games, cooked, chatted to people online and of course, eventually had to sleep. During those eight-hour stints, moderators helped him put up content.

As per USA Today, Ludwig said during the stream: ‘It’s a different game. I remember, when I was coming up that I wanted to be the biggest streamer… it felt like the goal [kept] going, going further away, just keep running, running away from me. Buh, uh, we did it. We broke the record, this is us… this is your guys’ record.’

On the final day of his stream, Ludwig pledged to donate $5 to either the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Animal Humane Society for every new subscriber. This accelerated his uptake, eventually taking him over the world record-breaking number.

One fan tweeted: ‘I can’t express how proud I am. Ludwig was THE STREAMER that got me into twitch, and watching him grow from an 11k viewer andy and tearing up over his two year anniversary to now, at the top of twitch, I’m just so f*cking proud.’

Another user wrote: ‘At any time for the past month I could open up twitch and see @LudwigAhgren live. If I was having a bad day or just needed to unwind, Ludwig was there. But a thing isn’t beautiful because it lasts. So from the bottom of my heart #ThankYouLudwig. It’s been an amazing journey!