Twitch Streamer Neekolul Alleges She Was Abused For Seven Years

He started out by accusing me of cheating for simply wearing a skirt or speaking to a male classmate – he used this as an excuse to hurt me, which at first started out as pushing, shoving, and twisting/pinching sensitive areas of my body.

From the ages of 15-18 the abuse escalated as time went on: slapping, choking, slamming me, threatening my life at knife point, threatening his life, threatening to hurt both of us (ex. Driving violently in the car threatening to crash it), gaslighting, taking my belongings and breaking them (phones, things of sentimental value etc), and public humiliation (ex. trying to make me look crazy or dumb to other people to isolate me), and so much more.

I don’t know what other things you classify as abuse but this is also around the time that he started to take advantage of me financially which only escalated as I grew into adulthood.