Tyler, The Creator Voices Random NPCs In GTA V PA Images/Rockstar North





Advert 10

Gamers have noticed a familiar voice in Grand Theft Auto V, which has turned out to be that of Tyler, the Creator.

While the game may have been released seven years ago, people are only just starting to notice that the Where This Flower Blooms rapper voices several random non-player characters in the popular game.

One GTA V player tweeted on Saturday, November 28, ‘just found out Tyler the creator voices some random dude in gta 5 lmao’ along with a clip of one of the NPCs with his voice.

Advert 10

The tweet has since been liked over 246,000 times and retweeted almost 30,000 times.

Someone else shared a video of Tyler’s NPC being punched where you can hear the rapper scream. It’s pretty funny, I have to say.

Advert 10

Replying to the recent revelation, one Twitter-user wrote, ‘Makes me think how many voice actors they got for GTA’.

Someone else pointed out Tyler made a track for GTA V saying, ‘y’all forget he made music for the game? this ain’t just random’. The song for the game named Garbage was released August 2013.

Funnily enough, Tyler actually tweeted at the time of the game’s release in 2013 that his voice would be featuring on the game, but evidently this information went over many gamers heads. Only 6,000 people liked the seven-year-old tweet while it’s believed over 130,000 people play GTA V online.

Advert 10

On September 18, 2013, the She rapper wrote, ‘IF YOU HAVE GTA V IM THE VOICE OF RANDOM PEOPLE SO YEAH’.

You learn something new every day, folks.