UK Gamers Share Sadness As PlayStation 5 Launches In America

Cheesur_/Twitter/HBO

The PlayStation 5 is here… well, sort of. It’s launch day for US gamers, but UK players still have another week.

Unlike the Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, which had their global launch on November 10, the PS5 is receiving a staggered release in different areas of the world.

Today, November 12, Sony’s next-gen console has arrived in homes in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The rest of the world has another whole week, and people are airing their despair online.

One user wrote, ‘It’s a sad day knowing everyone else has there PS5 and there’s us in the UK.’ Another user wrote, ‘Happy #PlayStation5 day people! We’re getting shafted here in the UK as it releases on November 19 for us but to all those getting their PS5’s today, enjoy!’

A third gamer tweeted, ‘Happy PlayStation 5 day everybody! Next seven days gonna be a real torment for us in the UK and rest of Europe.’

A fourth wrote, ‘I’m offended! Everyone is posting their unboxings, reveals and posts of joy in getting their PS5’s. But not us over here in the UK. We have to wait another week! So if everyone can just keep from posting their stuff for the next week until we all have it, that’d be great.’

When the PS5 does eventually drop across the pond, players won’t be able to pick up a new order in-store. Launch-day sales will be exclusively online-only, however gamers who pre-ordered the console will still be able to pick up their PS5 on release day, depending on their local retailer’s arrangements.

For example, GAME branches in England asked those with pre-orders to come in and pre-pay prior to lockdown so they could still collect the console on November 19, in line with current government regulations.

A PlayStation.Blog post urged, ‘Please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.’

It’s a bit of a sucker punch for those excited to march into a shop and swoop up a next-gen console, but more stock will be available to purchase on launch day.

However, that comes with a massive caveat. When PS5 pre-orders opened, it was a ruthless frenzy to secure a console, selling out almost instantly. While there’s been no exact confirmation from UK retailers of when stock will be released, it’d be sensible to expect a similar struggle.

The PS5 launches in the UK and the rest of the world one week from today on November 19.