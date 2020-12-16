UK Politicians Want To Make Scalping Consoles Illegal

eBay/Shutterstock

Six Scottish politicians have asked the UK parliament to consider banning the resale of games consoles for a much higher price than which they were bought.

The motion, ‘Resale of gaming consoles and computer components purchases by automated bots’ was put forward by members of the Scottish National Party (SNP).

It also calls for the government to prohibit the sale of PC components at prices ‘greatly above’ the retail price.

If passed, the motion would outlaw the use of automated bots to purchase in-demand consoles. Subsequently, this would stall the sale of highly sought after tech at eye-watering prices.

So far, it has been signed by 15 members of parliament. It is being led by SNP MP Douglas Chapman of Dunfermline and West Fife.

The motion does not currently have a date for debate in the Commons, as per PC Gamer. As it stands, it is what is known as an ‘Early Day Motion’, which are used to address different issues in society.

In their motion, the politicians said they believe ‘new releases of gaming consoles and computer components should be available to all customers at no more than the Manufacturer’s Recommended Retail Price, and not be bought in bulk by the use of automated bots which often circumvent maximum purchase quantities imposed by the retailer’.

They full motion said:

[The motion] calls on the Government to bring forward legislative proposals similar to those introduced for the secondary selling of tickets, thereby prohibiting the resale of gaming consoles and computer components at prices greatly above Manufacturer’s Recommended Retail Price and furthermore this House; and further calls on the Government to bring forward legislative proposals making the resale of goods purchased using an automated bot an illegal activity, thereby denying unscrupulous vendors the chance to make themselves vast profits at the expense of genuine gamers and computer users, while also deterring fraudulent cybercriminal activity.

The motion comes not soon after Sony released the PlayStation 5 last month, which left many fans disappointed as it quickly sold out across online retailers.

One reseller in the US, who managed to pick up a large number of the consoles, made more than $40,000 (30,000) in resales.

The scalper told Business Insider that he had used bots to secure 221 PlayStation 5 consoles in online purchases. Each console was then resold for as much as $1000 (£740), more than half of its original price.

