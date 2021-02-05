Universal Studios Japan Release Video Walkthrough Of All The Super Nintendo World Rides
Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World is finally set to open its doors following a series of coronavirus related delays.
Prior to the official opening of the Osaka-based theme park – which has been scheduled for the coming weeks – various guests were invited along to get an early look.
For those whose invitations must have got lost in the post somehow, Universal Parks News Today has uploaded a series of walkthrough videos which will – almost – make you feel like you’re right there.
You can pretend for yourself that you’re walking around the genuinely quite magical theme park with the following vid:
Attractions at the park include rides such as Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge and Yoshi’s Adventure. Eager future visitors can also check out some of merchandise which will be on offer, as well as menu items which will be sold at the brand new Kinopio’s Cafe.
Following this fun sneak peek at what’s to come, Nintendo fans are now even more excited to pay the park a visit as soon as they can, with one person commenting:
Has anyone else notice how magical that place looks. This is like every Nintendo fan’s dream.
Another said:
I’m SOOO happy that Universal has taken time, dedication and went to the fullest extent to make sure this park is what Miyamoto envisioned. I can not wait for this to come to both sides of the States.
You can wobble yourself about a bit and pretend you’re riding Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge and Yoshi’s Adventure with the following vid. This kind of works:
Of course, no trip to Super Nintendo World would be complete without meeting some of the beloved characters who bring the video game world to life.
One video shows guests meeting Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, with each character having an articulated head and voice lines.
There’s also a spookier side to this park, with guests invited to explore Super Nintendo World’s Spooky Underground.
As per WDW News Today:
Super Nintendo World has tons of layers, from ominous castles with race tracks to homely cafes run by mushroom men, and everything between!
Naturally, a special underground area had to be included as well, and you can explore it and the secrets within on YouTube! There’s quite a few things to be discovered down there other than the Key Challenge, so keep your eyes peeled through the journey.
Of course, many of us won’t be travelling to theme parks any time soon. However, these vids allow you to explore from the comfort of your own home in the meantime, and really do give a sense of the fun that awaits.
