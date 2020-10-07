Universal Studios Reveals Super Nintendo World Coming In 2021 Universal Studios/Nintendo

Visitors to Universal Studios Japan will soon be able to immerse themselves in some of the best-loved video games as its epic Super Nintendo World is set to open early next year.

The highly anticipated new addition will introduce the world’s first theme park area based on the iconic characters and worlds of Nintendo, featuring the likes of Princess Peach and Yoshi as well as the unforgettable Mario and Luigi.

Advert

The park will include Mario Kart and Yoshi-themed rides and attractions, plus restaurants, shops and other exciting, Nintendo-inspired experiences to transport visitors into the colourful lands that have become so familiar over the years.

Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Japan

Guests will truly feel as if they’ve stepped into the TV screen as Super Nintendo World also offers a new experience to bring game-play into real life and allow you take on the persona of Mario himself, with a special wristband called a ‘Power Up Band’.

When wearing the band, visitors will be able jump up to hit blocks and collect virtual coins and items, just as we’ve seen Mario do so many times before.

Advert

If you can’t wait until next year to get your Nintendo fix, fans can get a taste of what’s to come through the world’s first Mario Cafe & Store, which will open in the Hollywood Area of Universal Studios Japan on October 16.

Mario Cafe Universal Studios Japan

The cafe and store will be home to exclusive themed food and merchandise and promises an ‘immersive and authentic atmosphere’, complete with the iconic red and green colour scheme from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Visitors will be greeted outside with oversized Mario and Luigi hat sculptures, while the interior of the cafe will include checkered floors based on the iconic Mario Kart racing flags, LED signs and a luminous sky ceiling.

Advert

The cafe menu allows guests to enjoy delicious Super Mario pancake sandwiches and cream sodas, and merchandise in the store includes Mario-themed pouches, smartphone cases, key chains and more.

As a result of a partnership between Nintendo and Universal Parks & Resorts announced a few years ago, Universal is set to introduce Super Mario World to the majority of its theme parks across the globe, though construction has been delayed indefinitely in some areas.

Universal Studios Japan was the first to begin construction on the new land in June 2017, while signs of construction started to appear at Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this year.

Advert

Hopefully it won’t be long before fans everywhere can fully immerse themselves in Mario’s adventures!