World Of Warcraft Classic So Overpopulated, Players Queuing For Quests

World Of Warcraft Classic is so densely overpopulated, that players are now having to queue and take it in turn to complete quests. Yikes.

Hey, remember when somebody asked Blizzard President J. Allen Brack if he would consider a WoW classic game mode where people could play the game as it was in 2004, and he responded “you think you [want that], but you don’t”?

Yeah… about that.

Servers are now officially live for the much-requested version of the game and already they’re creaking under the sheer volume of players trying to get back to some good old-fashioned nostalgic gaming fun.

Overcrowding is causing wait times to get into the servers to spiral upwards of 100 minutes in some cases, but queues aren’t just being relegated to getting into games.

Reddit user greenufo333 (via Gamesradar) is one of countless people to witness in-game queuing for turning in and picking up quests. In numerous images online, players can be seen waiting patiently in long lines, snaking around quest givers, which might be the most British thing I’ve ever seen in a game.

This self-policing to make sure everybody gets a fair crack at quests is wholesome to see, but is also pretty embarrassing for Blizzard, who were adamant people didn’t want classic servers for World of Warcraft.

To Blizzard’s credit, they’re not exactly resting on their laurels, and have been adding new servers every few hours to try and ease the flow of people.

When the community comes together in organisation in #WoWClassic and forms a formal queue for a rare creature kill THIS IS GLORIOUS XD pic.twitter.com/fdWtzakob9 — UnicornHair (@UnicornHairz) August 26, 2019

Whether this is just initial hype or a sign of great things to come for World of Warcraft Classic remains to be seen, but the popularity could open the floodgates for other old-school MMOs to jump on the bandwagon.

