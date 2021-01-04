World Of Warcraft Once Had A Pandemic That’s Been Studied By Epidemiologists

When people react to public health emergencies, how those reactions really shape the course of things. We often view epidemics as these things that sort of happen to people. There’s a virus and it’s doing things. But really it’s a virus that’s spreading between people, and how people interact and behave and comply with authority figures, or don’t, those are all very important things. And also that these things are very chaotic. You can’t really predict, ‘oh yeah, everyone will quarantine. It’ll be fine.’ No, they won’t.’

One of the critiques we got from a lot of people, both gamers and scientists, was over this idea of griefing… How griefing isn’t really analogous to anything that takes place in the real world. People aren’t intentionally getting people sick. And they might not be intentionally getting people sick, but wilfully ignoring your potential to get people sick is pretty close to that. You start to see people like, ‘oh this isn’t a big deal, I’m not going to change my behavior.’ … Epidemics are a social problem… Minimizing the seriousness of something is sort of real-world griefing.