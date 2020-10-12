Worms Fans Given Chance To Test New Battle Royale Mode

This year is a special one for us at Team17, as not only is it our 30th anniversary, but it is also the 25th anniversary of Worms. It’s been quite a journey so far working on Worms Rumble and one which has been full of a lot of excitement, with a little bit of fear.

Fear because, for the next entry in the series, we decided to rip up the rule book to bring you something new by moving away from the traditional turn based action, and for the first time ever, bring you a real-time version of Worms, with even more chaotic action!