Worms Fans Given Chance To Test New Battle Royale Mode
November is promising to be an exciting month for gamers. Not only is the highly-anticipated release of the PlayStation 5 on the horizon, PlayStation is also running an open beta for new Worms game.
Worms Rumble will be available for fans on December 1 on PlayStation 4 and 5, but prior to its release, gamers will be able to try to the game out for themselves.
In a blog post shared by PlayStation last week, it announced that from November 6-8 it will be hosting an open beta for Worms Rumble. The open beta will be free for all PlayStation+ subscribers.
The announcement read:
We are also happy to announce that Worms Rumble will have an open beta this November 6 – 8! Free to all PS+ subscribers, you can start honing your skills ahead of launch. We made sure that this real-time version Worms is easy to pick up and play but has a high skill ceiling, so it will take some time to master. Join us and get in early ahead of the competition come launch day!
The blog post also outlined what Worms fans can expect from the new game. New features include: three game modes (Deathmatch and its take on Battle Royale, ‘Last Worm Standing’ and ‘Last Squad Standing’); one arena and training level; the full launch arsenal of weapons; and two new utilities – the jetpack and grapple gun.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Worms, with this being the first 4K Worms game with full crossplay support. The new game was announced back in July, when its producer, Team17’s Danny Martin, explained that he and his team decided to ‘rip up the rule book’ in regards to the game in a bid to give consumers something completely new.
He wrote at the time:
This year is a special one for us at Team17, as not only is it our 30th anniversary, but it is also the 25th anniversary of Worms. It’s been quite a journey so far working on Worms Rumble and one which has been full of a lot of excitement, with a little bit of fear.
Fear because, for the next entry in the series, we decided to rip up the rule book to bring you something new by moving away from the traditional turn based action, and for the first time ever, bring you a real-time version of Worms, with even more chaotic action!
Worms Rumble will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5 from December 1. The open beta will be free for all PlayStation+ subscribers from November 6-8.
Topics: Gaming, Now, PlayStation, PlayStation 5