Worms Returning In 2020 ‘Like You’ve Never Seen Them Before’

If you’ve missed controlling a small platoon of nature’s most mundane animals, then it’s time to get excited because Team17 is bringing back Worms.

The video game company announced the exciting news on Twitter, revealing the much-loved franchise will be getting a new instalment later this year.

Team17 shared a nostalgic teaser to promote the new game, with a cartoon TV showing worms blowing up various landscapes before one of the wiggly creatures crashes on to the scene and smashes the TV into a fiery mess.

Worms is back in 2020

The video doesn’t give much away in terms of gameplay, but it works to remind gamers of what they love about the ridiculous franchise ahead of the new release.

Team17 promises the game will feature ‘new worms’ and ‘new ways to play’, writing:

Grab your Bazooka and jump on your Sheep, the Worms are back in 2020 like you’ve never seen them before.

The company has made an effort to shake up the Worms franchise over the years, briefly abandoning its 2D roots with a 3D version released in 2003, before reverting back to the original formula with Worms W.M.D in 2016.

It will be interesting to see what Team17 bring to the table for the new instalment, but we can pretty much rely on the fact it will include an abundance of worms and a hefty amount of explosions.

Team17 hasn’t yet announced a release date for the new game, but hopefully it won’t be long before the wiggly creatures are back with a vengeance.