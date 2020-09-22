Xbox Series X Pre-Orders Are Now Live And They’re Selling Out Fast

Xbox Series X Pre-Orders Microsoft

Pre-orders have begun for the Xbox Series X. However, you better be quick – they’re already selling out.

Just last week, Sony dropped a bombshell of announcements about the PlayStation 5. Not only did it reveal the price and release date, but it surprised gamers with pre-orders in a matter of hours, sparking a chaotic rush and disappointment for those who weren’t fast enough.

Microsoft’s retail launch has been far more organised, announcing the pre-order start date well in advance. Alas, no matter how much you prepare, securing the new Xbox will still be tricky, especially when they’re flying off the web.

The Xbox Series X and Series S went live on Amazon this morning, September 22, at 8am – within about 20 minutes, they were gone. More stock will be available at some point prior to release.

They’re currently still available to purchase from Microsoft directly, which allows you bundle your pre-order with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Xbox Series X costs £449.99, while the Series S costs £249.99.

Pre-orders are also live at GAME, Argos and Currys – fair warning, the latter retailer puts you in an eye-wateringly long queue. Maybe keep it open while you try elsewhere – failing that, in-store pre-orders will also be available.

At the time of writing, the consoles have yet to become available at Very, John Lewis, Smyth’s Toys and The Game Collection. However, pre-orders are officially launching today, so keep an eye on their websites if you’re struggling.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are due for release on November 10. The PS5 will hit the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12, before being available across the rest of the world on November 19.

