Xbox Series X Price And Release Date Finally Announced Microsoft

Calling all gamers: the price and release date for the Xbox Series X and Series S have finally been announced.

The news was revealed on the official Xbox Twitter account, alongside a picture of the Series X and Series S consoles sitting side by side.

So, just how much are they going to set you back? According to the tweet, the Xbox Series X will cost $499 (£449) while the Series S will cost $299 (£249). Both will be released on November 10, and will be available to pre-order on September 22.

The news comes just one day after Microsoft announced it would be releasing a brand-new, next generation Xbox console (Series S) alongside the flagship Series X later this year.

The Xbox Series S is set to be ‘the smallest Xbox ever’, with Microsoft promising the console will be a cheaper version of the classic – a promise the company has kept with its latest announcement.

The two gaming consoles were also seen side by side for the first time in today’s reveal, with the Series S significantly smaller than the classic console.

If you can’t afford £449 for the Xbox Series X all in one go, don’t worry because Microsoft will be offering the console through its Xbox All Access program – a bundle which splits the cost of an Xbox console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Xbox Live into monthly payments across 24 months.

For anyone considering such an option, it will set you back $34.99 a month, with the technology giant in the process of expanding the program to bundle EA Play into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox All Access. EA Play includes more than 60 of EA’s titles, including games like FIFA 20 and Titanfall 2.

Xbox All Access will be available in 12 countries in time for both the Xbox Series X and S launches later this year, with more places to follow in 2021.

