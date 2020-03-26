unilad
You Can Get Paid To Train The Next Generation Of Gamers From Self-Isolation

by : Julia Banim on : 26 Mar 2020 08:55
Many of us are currently beating the boredom of isolation through throwing ourselves into the world of gaming, with consoles providing some much-needed escapism.

Of course, modern gaming takes a fair amount of skill, creativity and problem solving abilities; attributes that can be honed with hours of practice combined with a good teacher.

Gifted gamers can now pass on their highly covetable knowledge while earning a bit of extra cash, with ‘gaming coaches’ required to teach people how to play a variety of games during this period of isolation.

Fortnite is Game of the Year.Fortnite is Game of the Year.Epic Games

With countless people looking for new hobbies and pursuits to fill their newly freed up evenings, this will be a chance to provide a real public service. Plus, it looks likely to be a fun role.

Of course, if you’re currently looking for a bit of tutoring yourself, you can simply enter your postcode to find quotes from professional gaming teachers offering their wisdom in your area.

At the time of writing, there are already Bidvine pages for coaches with specialisms in FIFA, Fortnite, and Call of Duty.

Russ Morgan, co-founder of Bidvine, said:

There will be many people out there looking for ways to earn some extra income during self-isolation, so we wanted to highlight one of our most popular services to ensure that those who are passionate about gaming are aware they can charge to teach others how to be the best using their skills. There is demand for this.

It’ll also be a time where many will have more free time than they know what to do with, so it could well be the perfect opportunity to climb the ranks in one or two of the most popular game franchises.

There is a lot of money to be made in eSports which has risen in popularity exponentially in recent years; coaching could well lead to breakthrough stars in the sport.

call of duty battle royale teasecall of duty battle royale teaseActivision

As reported by Forbes in 2019, Goldman Sachs analysts estimate the monthly size of competitive eSports gamers – 167 million at the end of 2018 – will reach 276 million by the year 2022.

Boredom and the temptation of extra dosh aside, this is your chance to contribute towards a booming industry and potentially mentor the eSports stars of tomorrow.

Prospective coaches should head to the website for UK-based professional marketplace Bidvine, where you can offer your specialist services.

It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Gaming, Call of Duty, Fifa, Fortnite, Self-Isolation

