You Can Now Race Mates In Mario Kart On Mobile For The First Time Ever

For my generation, there’s arguably nothing more nostalgic than piling round your mate’s house to take it in turns to race on Mario Kart.

But the much-loved game has come a long way since the days of playing the GameCube, with the way people consume video games continuing to evolve.

These days you can race Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and the gang on your choice of device, whether it’s Super Nintendo, Wii, Nintendo 3DS or even your smartphone.

Well, Mario Kart Tour for mobiles just got a whole lot better because it now has multiplayer mode.

The game launched on iPhone and Android in September 2019, but it was missing one crucial feature. But with this new addition, gamers can use the mobile-friendly game to play against each other, instead of a computer-controlled competitor or a timer, which I think we can all agree makes it a whole lot more exciting.

If you want to make the most of the new feature, you need to unlock at least one cup before heading to the menu and switching it to multiplayer mode.

While the multiplayer racing is still technically a ‘beta test’ at the moment, the full release is set for tomorrow (January 28), so you’d better get your racing shoes on.

Mario Kart Tour is the tenth game in the Mario Kart series, and the first not to be released on a Nintendo console.

According to the Nintendo website:

Mario Kart Tour is the first Mario Kart game for smart devices. Put the pedal to the metal in courses inspired by real-world locations as well as Mario Kart series favourites.

With up to 35 different characters to play against your mates, the race is officially on.

