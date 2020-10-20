You Can Now Stream Xbox One Games To Your iPhone Or iPad Xbox/tomwarren/Twitter

Good news for gamers in the church of Microsoft; you can now stream Xbox One games to your iPhone or iPad.

Earlier in September, Microsoft introduced a new Xbox app that allows players to stream games straight from their consoles to their Android devices.

Advert

With new iPhones around the corner, an update has launched for the app enabling the remote play function for iOS devices. However, there are certain caveats to bear in mind.

Firstly, this isn’t the arrival of Microsoft’s xCloud service on iOS. Rather, it’s more like Sony’s service that allows PS4 players to stream compatible games to their various devices via the Remote Play app.

For devices running iOS 13 or higher, DualShock 4 controllers are compatible via Bluetooth. If not, there are others you can buy – such as the SteelSeries Nimbus – which are better than the on-screen buttons.

Advert

The app will allow you to stream Xbox One and next-gen Xbox Series X games to your devices, The Verge reports, but Xbox 360 and original Xbox games won’t be compatible.

You’ll be able to access your console via wifi, 5G or LTE connection, with the app allowing you to turn your console on even from outside your home. The app also lets you manage your console, whether it’s installing new games, clearing out storage space or sorting out your bulky library.

There are some omissions. According to TheSixthAxis, Clubs are missing and ‘you can’t see or track your Achievements anymore either. The OneGuide for TV viewing is dead and buried, and the Activity Feed for shared content and game news is also gone.’

Advert

Similar to the PlayStation 5 and its Create button, the upcoming Xbox Series X/S is big on sharing content, with the app tailored to easily access screenshots and post them on social media. Microsoft’s next-gen console launches worldwide on November 10.

While xCloud’s service, allowing gamers to stream games from Xbox’s servers rather than their consoles, is available on Android, it’s currently not possible on Apple products.

Advert

This is due to Apple’s policy regarding the submission of individual games as separate apps, with the company offering Microsoft the prospect of a ‘catalogue’ app, which links out to them all.

A Microsoft spokesperson said: ‘This remains a bad experience for customers… gamers want to jump directly into a game from their curated catalog within one app just like they do with movies or songs, and not be forced to download over 100 apps to play individual games from the cloud.’

The updated Xbox app is available to download now.