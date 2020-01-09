20 Stone Mum Left ‘Close To Death’ After Drinking 5 Litres Of Coke Daily

It was just the lifestyle I had. I was addicted to food. I was eating cakes and takeaways. Food was my life. I would eat two breakfasts and then go out for lunch. I’d eat two family sized bags of chocolate while I waited to pick my kids up from school and drank five litres of Coke a day.

Then in the evening I’d tell my partner that I’d hadn’t had tea, even though I had, and order two pizzas from the takeaway. I didn’t have a life. My partner was like my carer. I couldn’t dress myself and I couldn’t walk anywhere.