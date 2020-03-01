Amsterdam Woman Scarred By Doctors When They Used Laser To Reduce Her Birthmark

The scars belong to me as much as my birthmark does.

Now, I invest time each day on my internal being, which helps me keep a healthy relationship with my exterior. I have always been interested in how people see and are seen in society, so I focused my research at university on this subject.

Last year I conducted research on the experience of people with visible differences with stigma and discrimination, which is a very personal subject to me. It has been quite a journey meeting and speaking to special people with a variety of faces and it definitely played a part in my own journey and relationship with my birthmark.

I believe in education and letting the world see and engage in diversity in all its forms and facets. In the future I hope to continue with this research and promote equal treatment and full acceptance of different facial and bodily looks in society.