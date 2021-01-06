Anti-Masker Admits He Was Wrong In Video Filmed From Hospital Bed @DWUhlfelderLaw/Twitter

A former anti-masker being treated for coronavirus has urged people to wear a protective face covering, as he admits he ‘listened to the wrong people say the wrong things’.

Following the coronavirus outbreak last year, Chuck Stacey was one of many people who believed things were being blown out of proportion. In a video filmed from his hospital bed, the patient admitted that he ‘believed this was just the flu and it was all going to go away’.

Stacey expressed his belief that the virus was ‘political’, an idea likely fuelled by the fact that presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden had different views on the pandemic, and said he ‘didn’t think a mask would help’.

See his video below:

After contracting coronavirus, Stacey was admitted to hospital, where the video shows him on a ventilator. He explained that he had trouble breathing and ‘will get intubated’ if he were to get worse.

The married man reflected on what a paramedic had told him, saying that frontline workers who wear masks contract the virus at a lower rate than the rest of society.

Addressing his viewers, Stacey stressed, ‘You don’t want to end up like me… it’s so hard to breathe.’

He continued:

It affects every person different [sic], but if it affects you like it’s affected me, you don’t want it. If wearing a mask can reduce your chances of getting this, even by 5%, just wear a mask. Do it for your children, for your loved ones, do it for yourself.

Stacey asked his friend Daniel Uhlfelder to post the video on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 850,000 times. Uhlfelder said Stacey didn’t wear a mask because he ‘believed the lies from our leaders’, adding, ‘Now, he’s close to being intubated. He asked that I share this. Wear a mask!’

In a follow-up video, Stacey explained that his wife had also contracted coronavirus, but the pair weren’t clear who gave it to who. He believed he’d got a ‘bad flu’, but after realising he’d contracted coronavirus Stacey said he’d ‘listened to the wrong people say the wrong things’, adding, ‘I was wrong. Can’t be more wrong.’

According to the New York Post, Stacey criticised employees at his local Donut Hole store for wearing masks last May, saying it was ‘just another example of the continued overreaction to this situation’. He added, ‘Please stop so when we come to eat we can enjoy our meal without feeling sorry for the employees.’

Stacey told Storyful that he suffers from claustrophobia and so didn’t feel comfortable wearing a face mask, but he decided to wear a face shield on the advice of his doctor.

He commented:

Nothing is 100% on this virus and even if I would’ve wore a mask I could’ve still gotten it. But the fact of the matter is we have to do everything that we can do to protect ourselves and to protect the people that are really at risk.

Stacey implied he’d received threats and criticisms for his decision not to wear a mask, so he encouraged people to ‘love one another’, adding, ‘I pray for all y’all. I pray you don’t get it.’