Atlanta Woman Says ‘Breatharian’ Lifestyle Ages People Backwards
No solid foods – just smoothies, herbal teas and the air we live and breathe. This ‘breatharian’ YouTuber vows she’s healthier than ever, even alleging it ‘ages people backwards’.
Casey Budd, from Atlanta, USA, has been off solid foods for more than a year after turning to breatharianism in February 2019. She’ll squeeze in things like soups and other liquid sustenance, but her main source of energy apparently comes from breathing.
The 26-year-old is well aware of the scepticism surrounding her diet. ‘It’s easy to dismiss something when you don’t understand it,’ she says. But now, she wants everyone to feel what it’s like to have ‘prana’ in their lungs all the time.
Prana is a term originating from Hinduism, known as the life-giving force that flows in, through and around all things, connecting all elements together.
Casey’s breatharian lifestyle is all about achieving nourishment through prana, enabled through the practice of breathing properly ‘and consciously from right inside your belly’. Since taking up the diet, she’s seen her appetite decrease drastically – all through breathwork and getting energy from prana.
Casey explained:
In a way, everyone in the world is a breatharian. Humans can go days without food but not without breathing. When you learn to breathe properly and consciously from right inside your belly, you can rely on prana for nourishment.
Once you experience what truly breathing is like, you experience a transformation and a complete shift. Your appetite decreases because you’re so full of prana and you don’t need as much food to sustain you anymore. Your appetite just naturally falls away.
Breatharianism is a lifestyle for me now and I know you should never say never, but I see myself doing this for the rest of my life. Once you give respect to your breathing, it gives so much back to you.
Each day, Casey says she feels ‘better and better’. ‘In the last year, I’ve seen my thoughts become clearer, my sleep become deeper and my creativity go through the roof. I’m in the best place of my life mentally, physically, spiritually and vibrationally,’ she added.
In order to try and clear any of the mythos surrounding breatharianism, Casey – a content creator and breathwork facilitator by day – has been sharing her journey on her YouTube channel – which has amassed more than 50,000 subscribers.
Commenting further on living with a pranic diet, she said:
Now I just don’t need food the way I did before and I can’t imagine myself ever eating three meals per day now. I’m so far away from that urge for food now. Often when you give into that burger with fries, you’re not actually hungry but using food as a way to fill an emotional void and it becomes a vicious cycle after that.
Food can be drug and once you learn that everything stems from breathing, you realise you don’t need all that food you thought you needed. I’m not condoning any type or eating disorder or food restriction here. Breathwork is an ancient practice and is about not needing – rather than restricting myself in any way. I would love to teach more people about it.
Prior to taking up a life of prana, Casey was a vegan, before becoming a raw vegan – with a weakness for sugar and comfort eating. ‘Unlike now, I wasn’t super mindful or present when I ate and I would often comfort-eat or consume food to fill a void,’ she said.
However, her brother changed it all. After he took up breatharianism, she attended a spiritual retreat with him, practising ‘diaphragmatic breathing and liquid fasting’ – it changed her mindset completely.
Casey added:
I discovered the breatharian lifestyle through my brother who is a healer. He had become really knowledgeable about breathing properly every day and had been living for four months on just liquids.
I have to admit that at first, I was slightly worried about him and the fact that he wasn’t chewing anything or eating any solid foods. But when I saw my brother, he looked like he was aging backwards and he seemed so content.
When I got home from the retreat, I realised I was feeling healthier than I ever had before and sleeping better than ever too. As I continued practising proper belly breathing every day, I felt more peaceful, I had more clarity and I just didn’t have that need for solid food anymore.
Casey will typically have a fresh herbal tea for breakfast, a smoothie made of seasonal fruits such as strawberries and mangoes for lunch. For an evening meal, she might have a raw soup made of seaweed, kelp salt and cucumber or another smoothie. Her cheat meal now is a homemade chocolate peanut butter smoothie.
Occasionally, she’ll eat solid food. ‘There have been some struggles during my journey. If my mum makes a special big family meal, I feel bad not to eat it. I know she cooks for us out of love and I will usually break my liquid fast to eat my mum’s food – even though I know I’m not hungry at all,’ she said.
Casey is confident her lifestyle choice is the right one. ‘Fasting gives you more room for emotions as opposed to digesting. Your organs and your mind have more time to heal and clean. I’ve found more success in every aspect since this lifestyle found me,’ she added.
If you’re reading this and thinking it sounds like the perfect, please tread lightly. Earlier last year, UNILAD spoke to consultant dietitian Kirsten Jackson about breatharianism – and she had some very cautious advice.
Jackson explained:
This diet could be extremely harmful and mislead for many reasons. Firstly, the concept that you get any nutrients from breathing is just impossible so I am actually quite impressed at the creativity in that claim!
And the idea that nature gives us nutrition, yes this is true as we eat plants and animals. I guess you could argue that the sun allows us to make vitamin D? But apart from that – wow the fad diets really are getting quite creative!
Pureeing your diet is really not recommended unless you have a swallowing problem. When you puree your food it actually dilutes the nutritional content and can lead to malnutrition. In case where a pureed diet is needed for medical purposes, we actually end up fortifying the diet with things like cream and butter just to get enough calories in to the individual.
The key to a healthy diet isn’t through fasting or striving for nourishment from the air – it always has been, and always will be, about balance. Eat and breathe – they’re not mutually exclusive.
