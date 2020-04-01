Atlanta Woman Says ‘Breatharian’ Lifestyle Ages People Backwards

In a way, everyone in the world is a breatharian. Humans can go days without food but not without breathing. When you learn to breathe properly and consciously from right inside your belly, you can rely on prana for nourishment.

Once you experience what truly breathing is like, you experience a transformation and a complete shift. Your appetite decreases because you’re so full of prana and you don’t need as much food to sustain you anymore. Your appetite just naturally falls away.

Breatharianism is a lifestyle for me now and I know you should never say never, but I see myself doing this for the rest of my life. Once you give respect to your breathing, it gives so much back to you.